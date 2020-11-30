The N-Com B902 R series is new for 2021. Ideal for motorcyclists looking for high performance and the utmost reliability, the B902 R guarantees excellent integration in the helmet and the best audio quality. The new Audio Multitasking function allows for audio from different sources connected to the N-Com to be heard simultaneously. Now it is possible to talk to your travel companion with GPS indications or your favourite music in the background. The Auto ON/OFF, multi-lingual vocal indications and Smart Conference functions render it a top-of-the-range intercom suited to lovers of long-distance journeys. B902, connecting motorcyclists to their passions.

FEATURES

• Rider–Passenger intercom via Bluetooth®.

• Bluetooth® connection with intercom systems of other brands.

• Intercom Bike to Bike: one to one communication. “Bike to Bike Call” function.

• SMART CONFERENCE: intercom conference between 4 N-Com “900” series systems.

• UNIVERSAL CONFERENCE: intercom conference between N-Com “900” series systems and a “Universal Intercom” system.

• Voice activation and de-activation of the intercom.

• Two-mobile phones connection via Bluetooth®.

• Friend number with quick dialling command.

• “Conference Call” function: 3-way telephone call between Rider, Passenger and caller.

• Voice-activated answering for incoming calls.

• SMART NAVI SYSTEM: intelligent management of smartphone navigator.

• N-Com App compatible with Android, iPhone.

• Connection via Bluetooth® to Mp3 players with A2DP Profile. Play, Pause, Stop, Skip directly from the helmet (AVRCP profile).

• Sharing of music with a second helmet via Bluetooth®.

• Connection via cable to Mp3 players.

• Connection via Bluetooth® to compatible satellite navigators. Directions, MP3 music, mobile pho-ne (for models allowing that).

• Radio integrated with RDS: Search for radio stations, 6 pre-settings.

• AUDIO MULTITASKING: simultaneous listening to multiple audio sources connected to N-Com.

• Connection via Bluetooth® to the bike audio systems. Tested brands: Ducati, BMW, KTM, Honda Goldwing, Harley Davidson.

• Connection to Honda Goldwing and Harley Davidson audio systems with specific Multimedia Wire.

• AUTO ON/OFF: automatic management of system ON/OFF through accelerometer.

• Dynamic noise reduction during intercom communication.

• VOICE PROMPT: multifunctional voice indications of system status..

• N-Com EASYSET program. Setting, adjustment of audio parameters, Firmware update.

• INTERCOM EASY PAIRING: pairing of N-Com systems via QR code with the N-Com EASYSET App.

• FAST CHARGE: rapid system charging management.

• Battery low indication with acoustic and visual signal.

• BLUETOOTH 4.1

COMPATIBLE HELMETS

N100-5/PLUS; N90-3; N87/PLUS; N70-2 GT/X; N40-5/GT;N104/EVO/ ABSOLUTE; N44/EVO; N40/FULL

For more information on N-Com products visit n-com.it/en

