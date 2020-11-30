The N-Com B902L R series is new for 2021. Dedicated to the most demanding of riders in terms of performance, and for those who love to travel in company, the N-Com B902L R series is the best integrated communication system for compatible Nolan helmets. The new Audio Multitasking function allows for audio from different sources connected to the N-Com to be heard simultaneously. Now it is possible to talk to your travel companion with GPS indications or your favourite music in the background. The Auto ON/OFF, multi- lingual vocal indications and Smart Conference functions render it a top-of-the-range intercom suited to lovers of long-distance journeys. Furthermore, maximum visibility is guaranteed by the exclusive ESS system for position and brake lights. B902, connecting motorcyclists to their passions.

FEATURES

Rider–Passenger intercom via Bluetooth®.

Bluetooth® connection with intercom systems of other

Intercom Bike to Bike: one to one “Bike to Bike Call” function.

SMART CONFERENCE: intercom conference between 4 N-Com “900” series

UNIVERSAL CONFERENCE: intercom conference between N-Com “900” series systems and a “Universal Intercom”

Voice activation and de-activation of the

Two-mobile phones connection via Bluetooth®.

Friend number with quick dialling

“Conference Call” function: 3-way telephone call between Rider, Passenger and

Voice-activated answering for incoming

SMART NAVI SYSTEM: intelligent management of smartphone

N-Com App compatible with Android,

Connection via Bluetooth® to Mp3 players with A2DP Play, Pause, Stop, Skip directly from the helmet (AVRCP profile).

Sharing of music with a second helmet via Bluetooth®.

Connection via cable to Mp3

Connection via Bluetooth® to compatible satellite Directions, MP3 music, mobile pho-ne (for models allowing that).

Radio integrated with RDS: Search for radio stations, 6 pre-settings.

AUDIO MULTITASKING: simultaneous listening to multiple audio sources connected to N-Com.

Connection via Bluetooth® to the bike audio Tested brands: Ducati, BMW, KTM, Honda Goldwing, Harley Davidson.

Connection to Honda Goldwing and Harley Davidson audio systems with specific Multimedia

AUTO ON/OFF: automatic management of system ON/OFF through

Dynamic noise reduction during intercom

VOICE PROMPT: multifunctional voice indications of system

N-Com EASYSET Setting, adjustment of audio parameters, Firmware update.

INTERCOM EASY PAIRING: pairing of N-Com systems via QR code with the N-Com EASYSET

FAST CHARGE: rapid system charging

Battery low indication with acoustic and visual

ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) system: Intermittent LED light signals sudden helmet

Intermittent light function in case of poor

Stable rear light function: fixed LED lamp for

BLUETOOTH 1

COMPATIBLE HELMETS

N100-5/PLUS; N90-3; N87/PLUS; N70-2 GT/X; N40-5/GT; N104/EVO/ ABSOLUTE; N44/EVO; N40/FULL

For more information on N-Com products visit n-com.it/en

