The fast-selling 10TEN range of off-road bikes from UK distributor Dualways has expanded for 2020 with the introduction of the all-new 10TEN MX-E, the first fully-electric model in the 10TEN line-up.

The MX-E is the perfect bike for beginners eager to get to grips with riding a powered two-wheeler, but without the need to worry about gear and clutch control or hot parts. It also has two power settings, allowing adult supervisors to initially restrict the bike and then increase the power once the rider becomes more confident. This helps young riders to develop their riding skills without the noise and disturbance of a conventional petrol engine.

For peace of mind, the MX-E has a removable lithium battery, which allows the battery to be taken off to charge. This serves as both a security measure – it cannot be ridden away – and a convenience factor, as it can be fully charged in four to six hours and a spare can be kept ready to swap in when required.

10TEN motorcycles appeal to a wide range of motorcyclists from young minibike racers through to adult competitors. Now, with the launch of its first electric model, 10TEN has a platform from which to develop a portfolio of motorcycles fit for future generations of riders.

10TEN products come with the assurance of a major, well-established distributor, a six-months parts and labour warranty and a full spares back-up service.

Specifications

Motor: ZS SDM Permanent Magnet Brushless Motor

Rated Voltage VDC: 48V

Rated Power: 500W

Rated Speed (RPM): 3100RPM

Output Max Power: 1000W

Max Torque: 10N.m

Top Speed: 45km/h

Sprocket: Front 13T/Rear 52T

Chain: 415 CHOHO

Battery: 48V 7.5Ah 360WH

Controller: FOC 17A Top Current Limited

Charger: 48V 2A

Charging Time: 4-6 hours

Display: LCD Battery Capacity Indicator

Frame: 30×20 Oval Flat Tube Welding, Steel

Handlebar: 22.2mm alloy 600 width

Seat: Vacuum Bubble Cushion, 595mm height

Dimension L x W x H: 1210 x 600 x 805

Wheelbase: 810mm

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm/160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.40 x 10’/1.40 x 10’ Aluminium

Front/Rear Tyres: 2.50 x 10’/2.50 x 10’

Net Weight: 32kg

SRP: £999 including VAT.

Available early October 2020.

For model information and to find your nearest stockist visit www.dualways.com or call Dualways on 01623 708 60.