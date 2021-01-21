New 2021 boots from Richa.

Richa has introduced four new boots to its line-up for 2021. Joining the touring range are the Nomad Evo and Flare boots, while the Drift Evo and Velocity boots have been added to the racing collection. Take a look at the boots in more detail below:

Nomad Evo

The CE approved Nomad Evo boots feature a Hipora waterproof and breathable membrane inside a matt finished leather shell, with added textile flex area for comfort. Two zips – one inner and one outer – offer ease when getting the boots on and off and the adjustable rear Velcro and leather overlay on the calf area has been integrated for a comfortable and secure fit. There’s reflective material strategically placed at the heel area, a TPU overlay for gear changing and an oil and petrol resistant rubber sole.

Available in UK dealers now in size 36-48, the Nomad Evo long boots have an RRP of £99.99.

Also available in a short boot version in size 36-48 – packed with the same great features but just with a shorter length, the Nomad Evo short boots have an RRP of £89.99.

Flare

As the name would suggest, these CE approved boots from Richa feature strategically placed retroreflective material for low light and night-time visibility in a dot matrix. They feature a Hipora waterproof and breathable membrane and are made with a mixed leather and textile construction, an inside zip for getting the boots on and off easily as well as a Velcro overlay for fastening and adjustment. There’s a TPU reinforced overlay for the gear change and ankle area and an oil and petrol resistant rubber sole.

Available in sizes 36-48, the Flare boots have an RRP of £129.99.

Drift Evo

The new addition to the Richa racing boot collection is the CE approved Drift Evo, a sports-styled boot with a matt finish leather outer and a Hipora waterproof and breathable membrane. They fasten using an offset inside zip for quick and easy use, have a TPU overlay for gear change and built-in vents to assist with breathability. There are reinforced TPU areas on the outer ankle, heel and shin area as well as a replaceable plastic toe slider for scuff protection.

Available in sizes 39-48 in a choice of two colours – black/red/grey and black – the Drift Evo have an RRP of £99.99.

Velocity

The CE approved Velocity boots have a Hipora waterproof and breathable membrane inside the matt finished leather shell as well as an off-set 3/4 zip to make them easy to put on and take off. There’s a quilted leather flex zone on the ankle for comfort and ease of movement and reinforced TPU areas on the ankle, heel and shin.

They feature a double leather and TPU overlay for gear change and a replacement plastic and metal toe slider as well as a replaceable metal scuff protector on the top outer shin area.

Available in sizes 39-48 in a choice of two colours – black and black/white – the Velocity boots have an RRP of £109.99

