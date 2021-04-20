New 2021 Street Scrambler And Street Scrambler Sandstorm Limited Edition.

With all the Street Scrambler’s custom style, thrilling performance, comfortable easy handling, and high specification equipment, the new 2021 Street Scrambler is beautifully evolved with a Euro 5 engine update delivering lower emissions, and more premium custom style and detailing. Alongside this comes a new and exclusive Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition with even more rugged Scrambler detailing, a host of premium Scrambler accessories fitted as standard and a unique Sandstorm paint scheme.

Thrilling torque-rich Bonneville performance

New Euro 5 engine update with lower emissions

Impressive torque delivery with peak torque of 80Nm at a low 3,250rpm

Strong peak power of 65PS at 7,250rpm

Unmistakeable sound of a British twin from the distinctive high-level exhaust

A2 licence compliant via a dealer-fit accessory kit

More premium custom style and detailing

Authentic Triumph Scrambler style with new premium details for 2021 including: New side panel with aluminium number board New heel guard New brushed aluminium headlight brackets New adventure-oriented seat material New throttle body finishers

New contemporary paint schemes

High specification equipment and advanced rider-focused technology

High specification Brembo front brake and cartridge forks

Dynamic Scrambler ergonomics and handling with wide handlebars and 19” front wheel

Dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres

Accessible low 790mm seat height

Three riding modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road)

Switchable ABS and switchable traction control

Torque-assist clutch, distinctive LED rear light, USB charger and immobiliser

Built to personalise with 120 genuine Triumph accessories

Accessories for even more rugged off-road focus, style, everyday usability and luggage

All accessories engineered alongside the bike and tested to the same quality standards

NEW Street Scrambler Sandstorm Edition

Strictly limited to only 775 Sandstorm Edition models worldwide

Certificate of authenticity personalised with the bike’s VIN number

New unique and contemporary Sandstorm Edition paint scheme

Premium genuine Triumph accessories fitted as standard

£9,300.00 Price Street Scrambler

£9,900.00 Price Street Scrambler Sandstorm

An unparalleled Triumph Scrambler heritage

Launched in 2017, the Street Scrambler’s incredible bloodline has an unparalleled history that began in the early 1960’s. The original Bonneville was credited with being a race winner straight out of the crate, and the bike of choice for dirt and desert racers to strip and modify, giving rise to the first dedicated scrambler factory specials including the Bonneville T-120TT. Stripped back, lighter and more powerful, this was the bike that ignited the Scrambler scene.

Reintroduced to the Triumph line up in 2006, the Scrambler very quickly became the genesis of a whole new sub-category. In 2017, the Street Scrambler added a unique contemporary style, conquering the hearts of many riders, journalists and bloggers thanks to its fun and accessible urban scrambler character.

Updated Euro 5 High Torque Bonneville engine

The new 2021 Street Scrambler is powered by the 900cc high-torque Bonneville twin cylinder engine, now updated to be fully compliant with the latest Euro 5 regulations. The liquid-cooled powerplant retains all of its 65PS peak power, distinctive Scrambler character and incredible responsiveness and now delivers lower emissions, exceeding Euro 5 requirements, and with superb fuel efficiency. It also delivers incredible torque from low down, right through the rev range for strong responsiveness and acceleration, with 80Nm peak torque at a low 3,250rpm. The unmistakeable sound of the iconic British twin comes courtesy of the Street Scrambler’s signature high-level twin exhaust system with brushed stainless-steel silencers, giving a unique exhaust note that matches its distinctive character.

A high first major service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000km) ensures a low cost of ownership, while the dealer-fit accessory A2 kit makes the Street Scrambler more easily accessible to all riders. The A2 licence kit includes and APS twist grip and A2-specific engine tune, which can easily be reversed by the dealer once the owner has achieved their full licence.

More premium custom style and detailing

The new 2021 Street Scrambler delivers the unmistakeable scrambler style and silhouette, born from the original Triumph Scramblers which started the entire desert racing scene in the 1960s. Maintaining that authentic character and timeless DNA, the Street Scrambler features distinctive wide-spaced forks, high level twin exhaust, minimal bodywork, wide handlebars and wire spoked wheels with black hubs and rims.

For the new 2021 generation, additional premium touches and details have been added including the new aluminium number board with embossed Street Scrambler logo, incorporated into the new side panel. The throttle body finishers, heel guards and headlight brackets, all of which feature a brushed aluminium finish, are also new for this latest generation of the Street Scrambler, as well as the new leather and textile inspired seat covering.

Additional Scrambler-defining details include the high grip ‘bear trap’ adventure style foot pegs, the elegantly shaped tank with lockable cap and the minimal front mudguard. As with all the bikes in Triumph’s Modern Classic family, the Street Scrambler’s black coated engine features the signature-shaped Bonneville engine covers with their Triumph makers-mark badge, complimented by a finned head and header clamps.

The 2021 Street Scrambler is available in 3 premium paint schemes: the classic Jet Black, a new contemporary Urban Grey or the new twin colour Matt Khaki and Matt Ironstone scheme, featuring distinctive new tank graphics.

Premium specification & equipment for enhanced rideability

The Street Scrambler’s dedicated chassis set-up delivers its commanding riding position with unique frame, wide aluminium handlebars and mid-position foot pegs – a combination that inspires confidence and gives great visibility in traffic. Excellent stopping power, with great bite and feel, is provided by the high specification Brembo 4-piston front brake caliper.

With 120mm of front and rear wheel travel, the high specification 41mm cartridge forks and preload adjustable twin shocks enable the rider to feel confident and comfortable on longer journeys, or when tackling light off-road surfaces. The long-travel forks are finished with traditional rubber gaiters while the rear suspension features grey springs and black shrouds, adding to the bike’s iconic Scrambler style.

The Street Scrambler’s 19” front and 17” rear blacked-out wire-spoked wheels are equipped with dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres for great grip, durability and precise handling in all conditions. The low 790mm seat height adds to the confident feel and is complimented by a narrow stand-over width, enabling riders to comfortably reach the ground when stationary, making this model extremely accessible, easy to manoeuvre and fun for every type of rider.

Advanced rider-focused technology

The new 2021 Street Scrambler maintains all of its high level of advanced rider-focused technology, ensuring the best riding experience while maximising safety and control. Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard, optimising torque delivery when traction is compromised. Three riding modes (Rain, Road and Off-Road), enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to suit riding conditions or rider preference, ensuring optimum performance in wet or dry conditions. The Off-Road mode turns the ABS and traction control off, enabling the rider to have complete control over the rear wheel when on loose surfaces.

A torque-assist clutch for light and easy operation is also fitted as standard, which represents a particular advantage when riding in heavy traffic or when enjoying light off-road riding, making the bike easier to rider for longer. The clocks feature an analogue speedometer and a digital menu system, which is easily accessed via intuitive handlebar mounted buttons. The under-seat USB charger, key-fob-incorporated immobiliser and the compact, power-efficient and elegant LED rear light complete the high specification technology package.

Built to personalise with 120 genuine Triumph accessories

As with all Triumph Modern Classics, the new 2021 Street Scrambler is built to personalise, with a huge range of 120 genuine Triumph accessories for additional protection, comfort, off-road style, enhanced capability and security. These include a range of rugged and durable luggage options, plus accessories for greater everyday usability, like heated grips, centre stand, short and tall screens, adjustable levers and engine protectors. Accessories for additional off-road focus include the high-level front mudguard, headlight grille, stainless steel sump guard, and adjustable piggyback Fox rear shocks, while the traditional Scrambler style bench seat and machined handlebar clamp add even more premium custom style.

All genuine Triumph accessories have been designed and engineered alongside the bike for perfect integration and are tested to the same exacting quality standards. They all come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

NEW 2021 STREET SCRAMBLER SANDSTORM LIMITED EDITION

The unique and stylish new 2021 Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition celebrates the timeless bloodline of Triumph Scrambler desert rides from El Mirage to the Mojave, to Barstow and the legendary Baja Peninsula. It takes the latest generation Street Scrambler, which is updated for 2021, and adds a unique and contemporary Sandstorm Edition paint scheme and even more rugged style and detailing, with a host of premium accessories fitted as standard.

The custom Sandstorm paint scheme incorporates Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the tank in a unique new tri-tone style, plus a Matt Storm Grey factory-fitted high-level front mudguard. Adding to the contemporary urban scrambler style, the Sandstorm limited edition features the premium Triumph accessory tail tidy as standard, incorporating a compact LED tail light and number plate light (market restrictions may apply), plus a heavy-duty aluminium sump guard, a stylish headlight grille with subtle Triumph branding and protective rubber knee pads on the tank. All of these are factory-fitted accessories that come as standard only on the Sandstorm limited edition.

Only 775 of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition will be produced worldwide and, adding even more exclusivity, each will come with a unique personalised certificate of authenticity stating the bike’s VIN number.

The Sandstorm edition of course also benefits from the same upgrades and enhancements that have been introduced on the standard Street Scrambler for 2021, including the Euro 5 update to the thrilling torque-rich Bonneville engine, and the new premium custom styling details.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 900 cc Bore 84.6 mm Stroke 80 mm Compression 11.0:1 Maximum Power 65 PS / 64.1 bhp (47.8 kW) @ 7250 rpm Maximum Torque 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin high-level brushed stainless-steel silencers Final Drive O ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Gearbox 5 speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel, with twin cradles Swingarm Twin-sided steel fabrication Front Wheel Spoked steel rims, 19’’ x 2.5’’ Rear Wheel Spoked steel rims, 17’’ x 4.25’’ Front Tyre 100/90-19 Metzeler Tourance Rear Tyre 150/70 R17 Metzeler Tourance Front Suspension Ø 41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel Rear Suspension Twin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel Front Brakes Single Ø310mm floating disc, Brembo 4-piston fixed axial caliper, ABS Rear Brakes Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Instruments Analogue speedometer with LCD multi-functional display DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2125 mm Width (Handlebars) 835 mm Height Without Mirrors 1180 mm Seat Height 790 mm Wheelbase 1445 mm Rake 25.6 ° Trail 109 mm Wet weight 223 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres FUEL CONSUMPTION Fuel Consumption 4.3 litres / 100 km CO2 Figures 99 g/km Standard EURO 5

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results. SERVICE Service interval 10,000 miles (16,000km)/12 months

