New 2022 Yamaha Off Road Competition Range

True commitment to racing with all-new YZ125, along with major upgrades for YZ250 and YZ85.

Featuring an all-new higher performance 125cc 2-stroke engine as well as sharper, more compact bodywork, improved ergonomics, higher performance brakes and refined KYB suspension, the YZ125 is the ultimate choice for tomorrow’s professional rider.

For 2022 the highly successful YZ250 comes with an all-new super slim bodywork that sharpens up its profile to make it one of the most dynamic looking bikes on the track. Besides, for riders looking to have a bike with the factory racing look, the new YZ125 and YZ250 come in Monster Energy Yamaha Racing colors too.

And including much of the same advanced engine and chassis technology as the YZ125 and YZ250, the new 2022 YZ85 is the ultimate bike for any young racer aiming for the victorYZone.

Fighting all the way to the victorYZone

2020 witnessed Monster Energy Official Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 riders fighting at the front throughout the season, with Jeremy Seewer and Jago Geerts finishing the year as vice-champion in MXGP and MX2 respectively.

During the past season Yamaha has displayed incredible strength, with YZ450F riders taking two out of the top four places in the 2020 MXGP standings, while YZ250F riders took three out of the top five places in the 2020 MX2 standings, securing Yamaha the MX2 Manufacturer’s World Title as a result.

In the USA, where the 2021 Supercross season has already concluded, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing riders dominated both the 2021 250 SX East and West Championships aboard of their YZ250F machines.

Total and enduring commitment to Motocross

Ever since Yamaha won its first ever World Motocross championship almost 50 years ago, the company has been totally committed to supporting the sport and creating a range of winning machinery for riders of all ages. Yamaha was one of the first Japanese brands to produce purpose-built race bikes for youth riders, and the first to introduce to the track 4-stroke MX machines. Today the company continues to be a major force in motocross at every level and with a full commitment to every rider.

Yamaha especially recognizes the importance of the youth motocross scene, where future champions perfect their skills before moving into the big league. This is why since 2015 Yamaha has operated the highly successful YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup program that offers young YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 riders the chance to qualify for the bLU cRU Europe Cup SuperFinale each year and make their name in front of a huge international audience at the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

To underline the company’s long-term commitment to motocross, Yamaha will launch an all-new YZ125 for 2022, along with major upgrades for the YZ250 and YZ85 models that give every rider the opportunity to realise their true potential and head straight to the victorYZone!

All-new YZ125: Agility. Ability. Victory.

For 2022 the all-new YZ125 gets a completely redesigned higher performance engine along with a seriously upgraded chassis and a slimmer and more radical looking body to make this the most competitive YZ125 ever.

Delivering a significantly higher power output along with better useability – and featuring sharper handling, stronger braking and improved ergonomics – the new YZ125 is designed to become the default choice for up and coming riders looking to increase their confidence and experience, and take their performance to the next level.

Its advanced specification clearly demonstrates Yamaha’s desire to give tomorrow’s champions the very best equipment in their teenage years so that they’re ready to fight for the biggest prize when they move on up to the professional ranks.

New 125cc engine: Increased performance with improved useability

For 2022 Yamaha’s engineers have worked flat-out to create the most powerful engine ever fitted to a production YZ125. In their quest for stronger race-winning performance the design team have built an all-new 125cc, 2-stroke engine that develops significantly higher power in the mid to high rpm range.

Virtually every major component on the 2022 engine is new, and the comprehensive redesign delivers a significant increase in the maximum power output, to give the YZ125 a real winning advantage when the gate drops. The increased power together with improved useability and a better over-rev feeling enable motocross racers to take maximum advantage of the horsepower gains and outperform the opposition on all parts of the track.

All-new head, cylinder and piston

The YZ125’s cylinder head, cylinder and piston are completely redesigned as part of the drive towards achieving increased performance along with enhanced power characteristics. The most significant changes include a reshaped combustion chamber, as well as a shorter exhaust port and revised cylinder porting which give a significant improvement in combustion efficiency.

Newly designed YPVS

To complement the head and cylinder changes, a newly designed YPVS is featured. The maximum lift on the new exhaust power valve has been revised, and the timing of its opening and closing are also modified in order to improve engine performance and also enhance driveability.

New Keihin carburettor and V-Force reed valve assembly

A major feature on the new engine is the use of a Keihin PWK 38.1mm carburettor equipped with a solenoid controlled power jet that gives an instant hit of power when required. The new carburettor features a TPS (Throttle Position Sensor) as well as a 3D map controlled CDI that ensures optimised ignition timing. Together with a new V-Force reed valve assembly and a revised manifold design, this new intake and carburettor gives the YZ125 rider stronger acceleration for out of the gate, and more explosive power when exiting corners.

Longer con rod and heavier crank

Other internal changes that contribute towards the new engine’s increased output include a longer con rod as well as a slightly heavier crank. This results in increased inertia that optimises the engine’s behaviour, and the revised crank balance is designed to match the new engine’s increased power output.

New high-efficiency air intake system

A key feature on the new YZ125 is its completely redesigned air intake system. By redesigning the rear frame as well as both sidepanels and reshaping the seat base, Yamaha’s engineers have reduced the resistance to incoming air by 15% and succeeded in dramatically increasing overall intake efficiency on the new model. This not only contributes significantly towards improving the mid to high rpm pulling power and improving the over-rev character, it also sharpens the low to mid rpm throttle response for more stable running at lower revs.

New exhaust pipe and shorter silencer

The dimensions and shape of the exhaust have been changed for 2022 to match the other changes to the engine for optimised power and useability. The expansion pipe’s diameter is slightly reduced at its widest point, and the silencer is 50mm shorter.

Stronger and smoother shifting transmission

The YZ125’s 6-speed transmission has been strengthened for 2022 in order to handle the increase in maximum power. Secondary reduction ratio is slightly increased with the use of a 13/49 front/rear sprocket set – previously 13/48 – and for improved driveability 5th and 6th gears run with a slightly reduced ratio.

A new shift shaft and redesigned return spring give a much smoother shift feel, and to handle the increased engine power the new YZ125 features uprated clutch springs.

Athletic and more compact body

The 2022 YZ125 is equipped with slimmer tank, new seat and revised graphics that give the bike a radical, modern and athletic look to complement its increased engine performance – as well as enabling the rider to achieve an even higher degree of chassis control.

Flatter seat

For improved rider ability, freer movement and easier body weight shifting the seat’s upper surface has been flattened by lowering the front by 6mm and raising the rear by 5mm, while the new fuel tank blends seamlessly with the front of the seat – and for easier maintenance there’s also a new single-bolt seat fixing.

Slimmer tank and radiator shrouds

The YZ125 is already one of the lightest and most agile dirt bikes in its class, and the new model is even slimmer thanks to the use of a new fuel tank and narrow radiator shrouds that make this the most compact YZ125 ever. Width between the rider’s knees is reduced by nearly 36mm to give a real feeling of slimness and agility for improved ergonomics and rider mobility.

Newly designed fenders and sidepanels

To achieve the new high-efficiency air intake system the sidepanels, rear fender and underside of the new seat have been redesigned, so as to give an unrestricted flow of air into the airbox. The shape of the front fender has also been revised to give a more aerodynamic and dynamic look.

Newly designed rear frame

The YZ125’s is equipped with a performant, high-specification and lightweight aluminium semi-double cradle frame. And for 2022 the detachable rear frame features a new mounting point for the shorter silencer, while a newly designed raised cross member allows for improved intake efficiency by giving a clear route for incoming air. This new cross member also accommodates the new single bolt seat mounting point for easier maintenance.

Revised suspension settings

The YZ125’s KYB front and rear suspension systems are regarded as being amongst the best in class, incorporating a leaf-spring in the valve design that gives excellent damping at mid speeds. For 2022 these high-specification suspension systems are further refined, and both the front forks and rear shock feature revised low speed damping characteristics for enhanced chassis performance.

More powerful front brake and lighter rear brake

For increased braking power together with more precise feel the new model is equipped with a new more rigid twin-pot caliper and redesigned 270mm diameter disc. Featuring larger diameter 25.4mm pistons together with new pads that give a 30% increase in contact area with the disc, this new more powerful front braking system enables riders to reduce lap times by braking harder and later.

New generation colours and graphics

The new YZ125 adopts the latest Icon Blue colours consisting of a duo-tone finish that blends Yamaha’s famous Icon Blue with a dark matte blue. The all-new body and new in-mould graphics accentuate the dynamic and athletic stance of this new generation 125cc model, and clearly demonstrate Yamaha’s commitment to delivering the most competitive and attractive package to tomorrow’s champions.

YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

As well as the Icon Blue YZ125, Yamaha have created the YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition that offers every aspiring teenage rider the chance to own and race a bike with genuine factory style. Featuring an exclusive black colour scheme and graphics inspired by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 team bikes, the YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition is the ultimate production 125cc race bike from Yamaha.

Technical specifications for YZ125 and YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition are the same.

YZ125 Technical Highlights

Faster and sharper model for 2022

All-new higher performance 125cc engine

Stronger mid to high rpm power, with improved useability

Increased maximum power

New Keihin carburettor with TPS and power jet

Redesigned YPVS

Reshaped exhaust and shorter silencer

New high-efficiency air intake

Stronger 6-speed transmission, revised ratios and uprated clutch

Improved gear shift feel

Lightweight aluminium frame

Redesigned rear frame

New slimmer body – 36mm narrower between knees

Newly designed fenders and sidepanels

Improved ergonomics with new fuel tank and flatter seat

Higher performance braking system

Best-in-class KYB suspension with revised low-speed settings

New Icon Blue duo-tone colours and in-mould graphics

Also available in Monster Black factory colours

New YZ250: 2 Strokes. First place.

Few other motocross bikes can come close to matching the Yamaha YZ250 2-stroke in terms of its history, enduring world-wide popularity and its enviable track record. It was the original YZ250 that gave Yamaha its first ever World Championship with Håkan Andersson back in 1973 – the first of many 250cc FIM World Championship and AMA Supercross titles to be claimed by this iconic motocross bike over the next few decades by some of the sport’s greatest riders.

And today this remarkable race bike’s reputation and popularity are as strong as ever with those riders who appreciate its light weight, mechanical simplicity, great looks and winning performance. It’s fair to say that the YZ250 is a true legend in the off road world – how many other motocross bikes have dedicated Facebook pages with thousands of followers!

For 2022 the evolution of this highly successful motocross bike continues, and the new YZ250 comes with all-new super slim bodywork that sharpens up its profile to make it one of the most dynamic looking bikes on the track. But the new model is much more than simply a cosmetic restyle, and its new enhanced chassis specification includes more powerful braking, revised suspension, new lightweight components and a high-efficiency intake system.

Super-slim body with strong horizontal line

The YZ250 is equipped with all-new super slim bodywork that is similar to the design used on the all-new YZ125, and features a strong horizontal line that gives the bike an aggressive and purposeful look. The new tank and radiator shrouds give much narrower dimensions between the rider’s knees for enhanced rider mobility when weight shifting and cornering – and the compact body also creates a feeling of lightness and agility that reinforce the athletic character of the new model.

Flatter seat

As well as the narrower body width, the 2022 YZ250 features a newly designed seat that has a flatter upper surface that improves the bike’s ergonomics and makes front/rear weight shifting easier and quicker.

New rear fender and sidepanels give enhanced air intake efficiency

The front fenders features a sharper and more dynamic look, and the sidepanels and rear fender have been redesigned to enhance air intake efficiency. This is done by incorporating larger rear vents in the sidepanels, as well as designing the underside of the seat and the shape of the top of the rear fender so that they do not impede air flow. The resulting increase in overall intake efficiency contributes towards improved performance at higher engine speeds. And to match the new air intake the YZ250 is fitted with a new exhaust featuring a revised shape and modified dimensions.

Lighter and more powerful brakes

The new YZ250 features a powerful new braking system that delivers increased performance and feel while at the same time reducing weight. The newly designed 270mm front disc is the same diameter as previously, but by fitting a new more rigid caliper with larger diameter 25.4mm pistons, the new front brake has a 30% larger pad area. This combination of higher caliper rigidity together with a much larger pad area gives outstanding braking power as well as accurate feel for precision one-finger braking.

The rear brake has also been improved with the fitment of a slightly smaller diameter 240mm disc – down by 5mm – as well as a newly designed caliper that gives the same pad area and braking performance as the previous model, while saving almost 100g in weight.

Revised suspension settings

The YZ250’s 48mm high-specification KYB SSS front forks and KYB link-type Monocross rear suspension set the industry benchmark, and for 2022 the factory settings have been revised to give even better low speed damping characteristics.

Weight saving components

Further small but nevertheless important weight reductions have been achieved by the use of a newly designed clutch lever and rear sprocket.

New colours and graphics

The 2022 YZ250 is finished in a dynamic and high quality Icon Blue duo-tone finish with durable in-mould graphics that are designed to withstand harsh motocross riding conditions.

YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

For 2022 Yamaha will release an exclusive new YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition. Finished in Monster Black colour and featuring factory replica graphics that make this legendary motocross bike even more of an attention grabber on the track and in the paddock.

This is the first time that this exclusive colour and graphics package has been offered on the YZ250, and is inspired by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 team bikes.

Technical specifications for YZ250 and YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition are the same.

YZ250 Technical Highlights

250cc 2-stroke liquid-cooled YPVS motor

Lightweight aluminium chassis

New high-efficiency air intake

Reshaped exhaust

New slimmer body – 36mm narrower between knees

Newly designed fenders and sidepanels

Improved ergonomics with new fuel tank and flatter seat

Higher performance braking system

Revised KYB factory suspension settings

New lighter handlebars and shorter levers

New Icon Blue duo-tone colours and in-mould graphics

Also available in Monster Black factory colours

YZ85: Victory. Never given, always earned.

Many of today’s motocross legends started out on the Yamaha YZ85. Light, nimble, fast and reliable, this is a high-specification scaled down version of Yamaha’s larger capacity race bikes. Featuring much of the same advanced engine and chassis technology as the YZ125 and YZ250, the new 2022 YZ85 is the very best start that any racer can get on the long and exciting journey towards a career as a professional racer.

With compact new bodywork as well as a flatter seat and range of chassis revisions, many of the changes on the new YZ85 mirror those seen on the all-new YZ125 – and like its larger sibling, the new YZ85 is designed to deliver a stronger, better and more athletic package for riders aiming for the victorYZone.

Dynamic new styling

The new 2022 styling bears a close resemblance to the larger capacity YZ models, and the compact new bodywork features a strong horizontal theme that together with the flat seat and restyled sidepanels gives this youth race bike a confident and aggressive stance.

The new duo-tone colour scheme features contrasting areas of Icon Blue and dark matte blue – and the new in-mould graphics are designed to withstand many motos in tough conditions, helping to keep this high-tech race bike looking good throughout the season.



Slim new bodywork

For 2022 the YZ85 is equipped with slimmer bodywork that gives the rider greater freedom of body movement for a higher degree of control when accelerating, braking and cornering. The redesigned radiator shrouds are 25mm narrower at their widest point, and now feature a uniform left-right configuration that adds to the balanced feel of the bike from the rider’s viewpoint.

There’s also a newly designed front fender with an upper that’s designed to help direct airflow into the YZ85’s radiator for effective cooling and consistently strong engine performance. The dynamic design also complements the compact new bodywork and reinforces the bike’s YZ family DNA it has inherited from the YZ125.

Flatter seat and redesigned fuel tank

And like the YZ125, the new YZ85 is equipped with a flatter seat that enables the rider to shift their body weight more easily. The ergonomics are further improved by the new 5-litre fuel tank with a redesigned fuel cap that gives greater freedom of body movement towards the front of the bike. The seat also adopts a new single bolt fixing, making routine maintenance easier and quicker.

Rear position high-efficiency air intake

Newly designed sidepanels on the YZ85 perform two important roles: Firstly, their smooth and close fitting design promotes rider manoeuvrability for rapid front/rear weight shifting. And secondly they feature new rear vents that give a straighter flow of air into the engine’s airbox, thereby giving greater intake efficiency for improved engine performance.

More linear rear brake performance

For a more linear rear braking character the YZ85 is equipped with a new master cylinder with a built-in sub-reservoir. This new more efficient design replaces the previous model’s separate reservoir and connecting hose to give a more natural and linear brake feel with more precise feedback.

Lightweight aluminium rear frame and new swingarm

For 2022 the chassis on the new YZ85 is equipped with a new lightweight aluminium rear frame that is 570gr lighter than the steel unit used on the previous model, a significant reduction in weight that also contributes towards the bike’s mass centralisation.

Also new is a redesigned swingarm that features a revised balance between its longitudinal rigidity and torsional rigidity. This subtle but significant change improves chassis stability and allows the rider to transmit power to the ground more effectively.

YZ85 Technical Highlights

85cc 2-stroke YPVS engine

Fully adjustable KYB suspension

Large diameter wave-type disc brakes

Slim and dynamic new style

Reduced weight

New bodywork

Improved ergonomics

Narrower bodywork between the rider’s knees

New left/right shrouds with uniform configuration

New fuel tank, seat and sidepanels

Improved air intake efficiency

Lightweight aluminium rear frame

Redesigned swingarm with revised rigidity

More progressive rear brake

New Icon Blue duo-tone colours and in-mould graphics

YZ450F & YZ250F: Proven MXGP and MX2 winners

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 riders clearly demonstrated the winning performance of the YZ450F and YZ250F with a number of hard-fought race wins in 2020 that secured them the vice-Champion overall in both the MXGP and MX2 World Championships, as well the MX2 Manufacturer Title.

For 2022 these cutting-edge high-tech race bikes continue with a range of technical changes designed to optimise their proven winning potential. Both models are lighter and feature revised suspension settings as well as a new rear sprocket with a gold-coloured chain, and DID wheel rims are fitted. The YZ250F rear wheel features a wider 2.15 rim and a 110/90 tyre, as well as a lighter hub and revised spoke pattern. And with the Yamaha Power Tuner on the YZ450F and YZ250F, riders and their technicians are enabled to make instant changes to engine character via a mobile phone – to quickly and easily set-up their bike to suit different tracks and changing surface conditions.

The YZ450F and YZ250F Icon Blue colour scheme features a new duo-tone blue body, as well as new in-mould graphics. Yamaha will also continue to offer both models in the Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition with Monster Black bodywork and factory team style graphics.

YZ65

Yamaha was one of the first manufacturers to build youth motocross bikes for future champions back in the 1970s, and the company is more committed than ever to this important part of the marketplace. With its race-bred specification that includes a smooth-running liquid-cooled 2-stroke engine with 6-speed transmission, and an easy-handling chassis with long-travel suspension and wave-type disc brakes, the YZ65 is the ideal start for every young rider.

For 2022 the YZ65 features new graphics that reflect its YZ family DNA, and is available in the Icon Blue colour option.

TT-R125

The beauty of the TT-R125 is that it’s a rugged and reliable off road bike that can be enjoyed by kids and parents alike. Its electric start air-cooled 4-stroke engine delivers plenty of smooth and responsive performance, and with a 5-speed transmission and manual clutch it’s the ideal family fun bike.

With a disc front brake, 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear wheel with off-road tyres, the TT-R125 is a tough off roader that’s built to last. Featuring lightweight bodywork inspired by Yamaha’s motocross bikes, the TT-R125 is equipped with new graphics on the Icon Blue colour option for 2022.

TT-R110

Driven by an economical and reliable electric start 4-stroke engine with a 4-speed semi-automatic transmission, the TT-R110 is the perfect bike for kids who are starting out as well as those who are moving up from one of Yamaha’s 50cc bikes. Long travel suspension gives a smooth ride over bumps, and with its off road tyres, tough and lightweight bodywork and compact chassis, the TT-R110 provides endless fun for kids of all ages. Finished in Icon Blue, the 2022 model features new graphics that demonstrates its Yamaha off road family heritage.

TT-R50

With its compact dimensions, push button electric start and 3-speed semi-automatic transmission, the TT-R50 is an ideal off road bike for younger riders who are just starting out. Everything about this reliable little motorcycle is designed with new riders in mind, from the low seat and simple controls through to the smooth suspension and easy ergonomics. For 2022 the TT-R50’s Icon Blue bodywork features new graphics.

PW50

This is the bike that has been introducing kids and their parents to the joys of motorcycling for over 40 years. Powered by a simple 50cc 2-stroke engine with a fully automatic ‘twist and go’ transmission and a low-maintenance shaft drive, the PW50 has sold over 380,000 units in more than 150 countries, making it the most popular kids bike ever built by Yamaha. It’s a successful formula that has stood the test of time, and for 2022 the “Little Giant” comes in Icon Blue and features new graphics.

And with the Little Champ Pack, consisting of training wheels, racing design seat cover, Little Champ sticker kit as well as a Yamaha racing sticker sheet, also young riders can create a factory racing look on their PW50.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha Genuine Accessories covers everything from premium riding gear and leisure clothing through to GYTR Performance Parts and kits, as well as individual accessories and Yamalube lubricants. By always insisting on Genuine Yamaha Accessories, every rider can be sure of the high quality and perfect fit of every accessory item. And in the case of GYTR Performance Parts, every racer and their team can be assured that each component has been thoroughly tested by Yamaha factory riders before being made available to privateer riders

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

