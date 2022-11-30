Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Indian Motorcycle London is proud to host key models from the 2023 Indian Motorcycle FTR range this evening (30 November), giving London-based fans of the brand a chance to see the new lineup for the first time.

Fresh from their UK debut at Motorcycle Live over the last nine days, three new key models make their way to London for the evening, including the FTR, FTR Rally and FTR Sport; offering the most diverse line-up of the popular American street bike ever.

Claire D’auria of Indian Motorcycle UK commented, “We’re delighted to bring key models of the ‘23 FTR range to Indian Motorcycle London for this special evening. The new FTR range is our most diverse yet, with a new modern look for our entry level model and Sport, that’s more street-focussed than ever, while the Rally version with a new frame finish and gaining the new dashboard also, offers aesthetic and technical advances too.”

As well as the FTR line-up, the legendary FTR750 flat track racer will also be available for fans to see, as well as other key models from the Indian Motorcycle range. Fans can also check out Indian Motorcycle’s vast clothing and accessory range too on the night.

The event runs from 6pm – 9pm at Indian Motorcycle London 368-370 Kensington High Street, West Kensington, London, W14 8NL. For more information call: 0203 0071666.

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security