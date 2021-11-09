Designed to celebrate the Rocket 3’s category-defining performance, including its world-leading 221 Newton metres of peak torque, the stunning new 221 Special Edition with its unique paint scheme is available for one year only, on the R and GT models.

Magnificent style with striking 221 Edition paint scheme

Rich and sophisticated new Red Hopper scheme across the fuel tank and front mudguard

Unique and distinctive 221 knee pad graphics

221 scheme tank graphics that detail the Rocket’s incredible performance numbers: power, torque, engine size, bore and stroke

Sapphire Black mudguard brackets, headlight bowls, flyscreen, side panels, rear bodywork and radiator cowls

All of the Rocket 3’s imposing poise, stance and signature details including the distinctive twin headlight, sculpted 3 header exhaust run, single sided swinging arm and hidden folding pillion footrests

Unparalleled performance

221Nm torque at 4,000rpm: the World’s highest torque on a production motorcycle

2458cc triple engine: the World’s largest production motorcycle engine

167 PS peak power at 6,000rpm

Distinctive hydroformed 3 header exhaust delivering an unbelievable sound

6 speed high performance helical cut gearbox

Torque-assist hydraulic clutch

Phenomenal handling

Fully adjustable Showa monoshock RSU with piggy-back reservoir

47mm adjustable Showa upside down cartridge front forks

Top specification Brembo Stylema ® 4-piston radial monobloc front brakes

4-piston radial monobloc front brakes 18L fuel tank for a great touring range

Intricate 20 spoke cast aluminium wheels with imposing 240mm rear tyre size

Ride-enhancing technology

Multi-functional TFT instruments, ready for the accessory My Triumph connectivity system

Optimised cornering ABS and optimised cornering traction control

Four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable

High level of standard specification including all-LED lighting, hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and keyless steering lock, heated grips (GT only), and USB charging socket

50+ Genuine Triumph accessories

Accessories to enhance the comfort, practicality, style and security, plus a range of dedicated luggage for even better touring capability

Price and availability

Rocket 3 R 221 OTR price from £21,100.00, available from April onwards

Rocket 3 GT 221 OTR price from £21,800.00, available from April onwards

Available for one year only, the new 221 Special Editions combine a unique new paint scheme, showcasing the Rocket’s class-leading performance numbers, with all of the Rocket’s signature muscular style, phenomenal handling and effortless touring capability.

Named after its world-leading 221 Newton metres of peak torque, the new Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition and Rocket 3 GT 221 Special Edition are eye-catching, premium and desirable.

Magnificent style with striking 221 Edition paint scheme

The distinctive 221 Edition Rockets feature a distinctive new paint scheme where the striking Red Hopper tank and front mudguard, beautifully contrasts with the Sapphire Black mudguard brackets, headlight bowls, flyscreen, side panels, rear bodywork and radiator cowls. The paint scheme is further enhanced by the bold and unique 221 knee pad graphics, as well as the subtle tank-top graphics which showcase all of the Rocket’s exceptional performance numbers, including 221Nm torque, 2458cc engine, 167PS power, 85.9mm stroke and 110.2mm bore.

On top of the unique 221 Edition paint scheme, the special editions feature all of the signature style elements that have made the Rocket a new modern motorcycle icon: the imposing and muscular stance, the distinctive twin headlights and the beautifully sculpted 3 header exhaust run. And, as with all Triumphs, the attention to detail is of an exceptional standard, including for example, the hidden folding pillion footrest which, when folded, seamlessly blend into the clean lines of the Rocket’s design.

Unparalleled performance

Renowned for being the largest production motorcycle engine on the planet, the Rocket 3 R and GT deliver world-leading performance from low down in the rev range. And it’s that incredible class-defining performance that has given the new 221 Special Editions their name.

The 2,458cc triple engine not only delivers the world’s highest peak torque of 221Nm at 4,000rpm, but peak power is also a breath-taking 167PS at 6,000rpm. The Rocket 3 R and GT are effortlessly thrilling to ride, beautifully smooth and responsive, for all day, any gear riding.

The engine has been designed to harmoniously blend with the Rocket’s magnificent style and features a distinctive hydroformed three-header exhaust run, carefully designed to deliver the incredibly rich triple engine roar that is guaranteed to turn heads.

The Rocket 3 R and GT also feature a high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox and a torque-assist hydraulic clutch for super-slick operation and an incredibly refined ride.

Phenomenal handling

The Rocket 3 R and GT 221 Editions benefit from all of the latest generation Rocket’s incredible ride and high level of standard specification. This includes the superb suspension package: a fully adjustable Showa monoshock rear suspension unit with piggy-back reservoir and 47mm upside down Showa cartridge front forks, adjustable for compression and rebound damping.

The incredible handling of this special edition Rocket 3 is also ensured thanks to its top specification Brembo Stylema® four-piston radial monobloc front brakes with twin 320mm floating discs. These cutting edge calipers are a lightweight and compact design, with optimised air flow for efficient cooling.

Further highlighting the incredible specification of this bike, on the rear the Rocket 3 mounts a Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc caliper and 300mm disc, a setup more commonly found at the front end of a motorcycle.

Innovative design is key to the Rocket’s phenomenal handling and some of the best examples of this can be found in the beautifully engineered single-sided cast aluminium swingarm, the mass optimised aluminium frame, the hidden folding pillion pegs, and the internally wired roadster style handlebars on the R model, or the touring handlebars on the GT model.

The wheels are lightweight, cast aluminium, with an intricate 20-spoke design and come fitted with high-specification Avon Cobra Chrome tyres. These have been developed especially for the Rocket 3 and deliver exceptional grip and high mileage durability.

With so much power available, the ergonomics have been carefully designed to optimise comfort and control. The rider’s seat has been sculpted to provide perfect support, while the adjustable foot controls give with two vertical position settings on the R model, and three horizontal position settings on the GT model. Seat height is an accessible low 773mm on the R model, and 750mm on the GT model, and the rider can also change the set-up from twin seat to single with an accessory infill pad.

Thanks to the 18-litre fuel tank, the Rocket 3 R and GT 221 Editions ensure a great long distance touring range.

Ride-enhancing technology

The Rocket 3 R 221 Edition and the Rocket 3 GT 221 Edition benefit from all of the standard specification of the base models including optimised cornering ABS and optimised cornering traction control. These are controlled by a sophisticated Inertial Measurement Unit which measures the roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration rates of the bike in order to calculate the lean angle and optimise braking and traction control accordingly.

The instruments are full-colour TFTs, which are angle-adjustable and have two information layout themes that can be personalised. The My Triumph connectivity system software is already installed, enabled, set-up and ready to be used with the accessory-fit Bluetooth module. This enables GoPro interaction, turn-by-turn navigation and phone and music operation via the switch cubes, all displayed on the TFT screen.

Four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable – adjust the throttle response and traction control settings to suit rider preference and riding conditions. The modes can be easily changed while on the move via the illuminated switch cubes.

For low energy consumption, durability and great visibility on the road, the Rocket 3 R and GT feature all-LED lighting, including the twin LED headlights, beautifully shaped tail light, indicators and number plate light. The headlights also incorporate Triumph’s signature shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, where market legislation allows, increasing rider visibility to other road users.

As standard both Rocket 221 Editions come equipped with hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and keyless steering lock, and an under-seat USB charging socket. Plus, on the GT model, heated grips are also fitted as standard

50+ Genuine Triumph accessories

As with all Triumph motorcycles, a wide range of genuine accessories are available to enhance the Rocket’s comfort, practicality, style and security. All accessories are designed alongside the bike itself, and all are tested to the same quality and durability standards.

Accessories include the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, a comfort seat and a sports screen, plus tracking and alarm systems.

There is also a range of luggage available for even better touring capability, with an innovative patented cast aluminium retractable and lockable pannier mounting system.

The Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition and the Rocket 3 GT 221 Special Edition, plus all genuine accessories, come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

