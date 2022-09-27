New 23ym Colours For Cb1000r, Cmx500 Rebel And Monkey

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Three of Honda’s most visually distinctive models receive updates for their 2023 year model iterations. A new CB1000R Black Edition joins the Neo Sports Café family line up; the CMX500 Rebel, Europe’s most popular model in the custom category for the last two years, receives a complete new range of contemporary colours and the ‘S’ Edition is available in a new dynamic colour. The delightful Monkey receives colour updates that pay homage to the classic designs of the 1960s.

A new Mat Jeans Blue Metallic CB1000R ‘Black Edition’ joins the existing Black Edition version at the head of Honda’s Neo Sports Café family. Both colours feature a new silver accent on the tank to match the carefully selected machined aluminium details on the wheel spokes, swingarm plates, engine covers and handlebar clamps. The sleek and aggressive final look is completed with the colour matched pillion seat cover. The standard CB1000R also features a new look for 2023, available in a classy new Bordeaux Red Metallic paint scheme.

The CMX500 Rebel, Honda’s A2 licence-friendly 500cc parallel twin-cylinder compact cruiser, has been Europe’s best-selling model in the custom category for two years. Accessible, easy to ride and easy to live with, the Rebel features an attractive standard specification that includes assist/slipper clutch, LED lighting and gear position indicator.

For 2023 the CMX500 Rebel receives three brand new contemporary paint options: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray and Candy Diesel Red. The CMX500 Rebel ‘S’ version, which features a range of practical and attractive factory-fitted accessories including a headlight cowl, all-black fork covers and gaiters plus diamond-stitch style seat, is now available in dynamic new Titanium Metallic.

The Honda Monkey has been continuing to cheer up roads across Europe since its reintroduction last year. For 2023 the Monkey will be available in new Pearl Shining Black and updated Banana Yellow and Pearl Nebula Red. All three feature colour-matched frame, forks, swingarm and rear suspension, plus tartan seat cover and stylish tank infills that reference the classic Monkey style from the late 1960s.

