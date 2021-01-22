New from Duchinni®, the Cobra is a great-value textile jacket, packed with all the features riders need to stay warm, dry and well protected.

Built to last and take the knocks, the Cobra is AA-rated for protection, with CE-approved shoulder and elbow armour and a pocket for an optional back protector.

Protection from the elements is taken care of by a breathable, waterproof and windproof layer and the main zip features an internal storm panel, to seal out the rain.

Warmth is provided by a removable 120-gram quilted thermal liner and, when the temperature rises, front and rear zippered vents can be opened to allow a cooling airflow around the body’s core.

Two-position sleeve adjusters reduce billowing, stretch panels at the elbows allow freedom of movement and the Neoprene®-trimmed storm collar adds comfort. There are pockets inside and out, a connection zip to attach the jacket to riding trousers and reflective panels to keep the wearer visible in low light.

The Duchinni Cobra comes in sizes S-5XL and retails at just £109.99 including VAT.

or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details of the complete Duchinni range of helmets, boots and rider wear.

An optional CE Level-1 back protector, made from flexible elasto-foam, is available for £17.99 inc VAT.

