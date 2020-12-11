New Accessories Collection Specials Now Available On The Mv Agusta Online Store

MV Agusta is launching its new accessories collection at a special discount rate up to 20%, starting December 11th and valid throughout the entire festive season until January 6th. This Christmas, fans of the brand will have the opportunity to treat their loved ones, and themselves, to an MV Agusta-branded Christmas. The new collection offers a choice of beautifully designed, exclusive accessories, ranging from classic mugs, to pens, thermo bottles, notebooks, laptop folders and microfibre towels, all bearing the MV Agusta logo.

Claudio Quintarelli, Head of After Sales – MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said: “This Christmas is going to be different in many aspects of our day-to-day life, many of us are turning to online commerce for their festive shopping, and we wanted to offer this opportunity to all our fans with a dedicated Christmas gifts collection. We worked at selecting a range of elegantly designed, premium quality items which would live up to the MV Agusta standards and bring some joy and love to our customers. We are proud of launching it today, with the extra bonus up to 20% discount.”

To discover MV Agusta’s new accessories collection, visit our official online store

