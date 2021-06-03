Ridley Scott’s seminal classic Alien redefined what sci-fi horror movies were all about during the conclusion of the 1970s. With further editions released in the 80’s and 90’s and prequels released in 2012 and 2017 it is one of the longest running film franchises of all time.

Originally built for the racetrack, the RPHA 11 is HJC’s premium sport helmet, designed with an aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds. The Premium Integrated Matrix (P.I.M Plus) shell composition provides enhanced shock-resistant performance and a more comfortable and lightweight helmet using reinforcement materials that include carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabric. The features cater to sport riders with an enlarged eye port for an increased view in a tucked position and an outstanding airflow ventilation system. Additional safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation.

Precision Top-vent Control

Aerodynamic Top-vent

NEW Forehead Vent

Enlarged View Point

Multi-point Locking System

