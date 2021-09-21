New Alpinestars Sealed Sports Pack – In Stock Now

Alpinestars Sealed Sports Pack
Durable, ergonomic and with a 3.7-litre A 100% waterproof backpack with sealed seams for effective wet weather performance.
The Sealed Sport Pack has been designed for sport riding, commuting or urban riding.
Features:
- Capacity: 23 litres, with a semi-rigid foam back wall construction
- Waterproof slider zipper
- Stable harness with adjustable torso, length can be operated by one hand
- Quick release magnetic centre buckle and lower strap quick release buckles
- Removable waist belt
- A single external waterproof pocket
- Internal padded laptop pocket with closure strap
- Unique black matte finish with high visibility silver reflective
More info: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/motorcycle/brands/alpinestars/casual/alpinestars_sealed_sports_pack_black/
For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security
Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here