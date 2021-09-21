New Alpinestars Sealed Sports Pack – In Stock Now

Alpinestars Sealed Sports Pack

Durable, ergonomic and with a 3.7-litre A 100% waterproof backpack with sealed seams for effective wet weather performance.

The Sealed Sport Pack has been designed for sport riding, commuting or urban riding.

Features:

Capacity: 23 litres, with a semi-rigid foam back wall construction

Waterproof slider zipper

Stable harness with adjustable torso, length can be operated by one hand

Quick release magnetic centre buckle and lower strap quick release buckles

Removable waist belt

A single external waterproof pocket

Internal padded laptop pocket with closure strap

Unique black matte finish with high visibility silver reflective

More info: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/motorcycle/brands/alpinestars/casual/alpinestars_sealed_sports_pack_black/

