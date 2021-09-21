New Alpinestars Sealed Sports Pack – In Stock NowAlpinestars Sealed Sports Pack

Durable, ergonomic and with a 3.7-litre A 100% waterproof backpack with sealed seams for effective wet weather performance.

The Sealed Sport Pack has been designed for sport riding, commuting or urban riding.

Features:

  • Capacity: 23 litres, with a semi-rigid foam back wall construction
  • Waterproof slider zipper
  • Stable harness with adjustable torso, length can be operated by one hand
  • Quick release magnetic centre buckle and lower strap quick release buckles
  • Removable waist belt
  • A single external waterproof pocket
  • Internal padded laptop pocket with closure strap
  • Unique black matte finish with high visibility silver reflective

More info: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/motorcycle/brands/alpinestars/casual/alpinestars_sealed_sports_pack_black/

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews

New Alpinestars Sealed Sports Pack – In Stock Now

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Arai QuanticClick here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Biker T-shirts UKClick here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Gridgirlsheader-1Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR