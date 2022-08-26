Biker T-shirtsClick here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

New Alpinestars Sektor Waterproof Shoe In Stock NowNEW COLOUR WAY!
SEKTOR WATERPROOF SHOES
Constructed from a lightweight microfiber main chassis and incorporating medial and lateral protection, as well as a reinforced toe-box, the Sektor Waterproof Shoe has a waterproof membrane and a specially developed rubber compound sole designed to give exceptional levels of water run-off and grip. The sole has an integrated shank for footpeg support and structural rigidity.

RRP: £134.99

254 4519 11186
Black/Dark Grey/Fluo

New Alpinestars Sektor Waterproof Shoe In Stock NowFEATURES

  • Extremely lightweight
  • Integrated support shank for enhanced sole rigidity
  • Excellent absorption
  • Reflex detailing on heel and eyelet area for enhanced visibility
  • Replaceable anatomical EVA footbed with mesh lining on top
  • Flex areas on the heel and instep for an enhanced comfort while walking
  • Rubber sole provides textured grip

New Alpinestars Sektor Waterproof Shoe In Stock NowCONSTRUCTION

  • The upper is constructed from a superbly lightweight, durable and abrasion resistance microfiber.
  • Waterproof membrane lining for proven performance in difficult weather conditions.
  • Medial ankle protection for improved fit and a lighter weight.
  • Original speed lace system derived from Auto racing shoes for a personalized fit and feel.
  • Lateral ankle strap provides secure closure and fits within the upper ankle polymer protection panel to ensure a flush finish.

PROTECTION

  • SEKTOR shoe is Cat 2 CE-certified to 89/686/ECC EU directive.
  • TPR lateral ankle protector and slider for more protection and high abrasion resistance.

New Alpinestars Sektor Waterproof Shoe In Stock NowSEKTOR WATERPROOF SHOES IN BLACK
254 4519 1038
Black

SEKTOR SHOES ALSO AVAILABLE
251 5518 1038
Black/Red
251 5518 155
Black/Fluo
251 5518 10
Black

RRP: £109.99New Alpinestars Sektor Waterproof Shoe In Stock Now

