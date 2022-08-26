Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

NEW COLOUR WAY!

SEKTOR WATERPROOF SHOES

Constructed from a lightweight microfiber main chassis and incorporating medial and lateral protection, as well as a reinforced toe-box, the Sektor Waterproof Shoe has a waterproof membrane and a specially developed rubber compound sole designed to give exceptional levels of water run-off and grip. The sole has an integrated shank for footpeg support and structural rigidity.

RRP: £134.99

254 4519 11186

Black/Dark Grey/Fluo

FEATURES

Extremely lightweight

Integrated support shank for enhanced sole rigidity

Excellent absorption

Reflex detailing on heel and eyelet area for enhanced visibility

Replaceable anatomical EVA footbed with mesh lining on top

Flex areas on the heel and instep for an enhanced comfort while walking

Rubber sole provides textured grip

CONSTRUCTION

The upper is constructed from a superbly lightweight, durable and abrasion resistance microfiber.

Waterproof membrane lining for proven performance in difficult weather conditions.

Medial ankle protection for improved fit and a lighter weight.

Original speed lace system derived from Auto racing shoes for a personalized fit and feel.

Lateral ankle strap provides secure closure and fits within the upper ankle polymer protection panel to ensure a flush finish.

PROTECTION

SEKTOR shoe is Cat 2 CE-certified to 89/686/ECC EU directive.

TPR lateral ankle protector and slider for more protection and high abrasion resistance.

SEKTOR WATERPROOF SHOES IN BLACK

254 4519 1038

Black

SEKTOR SHOES ALSO AVAILABLE

251 5518 1038

Black/Red

251 5518 155

Black/Fluo

251 5518 10

Black

RRP: £109.99

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

You find out where to buy in the UK via Oxford Products website

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security