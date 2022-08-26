Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
NEW COLOUR WAY!
SEKTOR WATERPROOF SHOES
Constructed from a lightweight microfiber main chassis and incorporating medial and lateral protection, as well as a reinforced toe-box, the Sektor Waterproof Shoe has a waterproof membrane and a specially developed rubber compound sole designed to give exceptional levels of water run-off and grip. The sole has an integrated shank for footpeg support and structural rigidity.
RRP: £134.99
254 4519 11186
Black/Dark Grey/Fluo
FEATURES
- Extremely lightweight
- Integrated support shank for enhanced sole rigidity
- Excellent absorption
- Reflex detailing on heel and eyelet area for enhanced visibility
- Replaceable anatomical EVA footbed with mesh lining on top
- Flex areas on the heel and instep for an enhanced comfort while walking
- Rubber sole provides textured grip
CONSTRUCTION
- The upper is constructed from a superbly lightweight, durable and abrasion resistance microfiber.
- Waterproof membrane lining for proven performance in difficult weather conditions.
- Medial ankle protection for improved fit and a lighter weight.
- Original speed lace system derived from Auto racing shoes for a personalized fit and feel.
- Lateral ankle strap provides secure closure and fits within the upper ankle polymer protection panel to ensure a flush finish.
PROTECTION
- SEKTOR shoe is Cat 2 CE-certified to 89/686/ECC EU directive.
- TPR lateral ankle protector and slider for more protection and high abrasion resistance.
SEKTOR WATERPROOF SHOES IN BLACK
254 4519 1038
Black
SEKTOR SHOES ALSO AVAILABLE
251 5518 1038
Black/Red
251 5518 155
Black/Fluo
251 5518 10
Black
RRP: £109.99
