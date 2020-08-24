Dualways, the leading distributor of road-legal and off-road ATVs, off-road bikes and children’s electric bikes, has added a new, larger-framed, e-powered balance bike to its portfolio.

Dualways launched its hugely popular Amped A10 e-powered kids balance bike last year and has now expanded the range to include the all-new Amped A16, the first bike of this genre to feature a fully integrated rear hub motor. This new design means that the power is instant, creating less drag, no noise and very low maintenance.

The A16 not only bridges the gap between conventional youth balance bikes and motorcycles, but provides a stepping stone for young wannabe bikers to get a feel for controlling a bigger machine with a choice of two-speed settings; Eco and Boost mode. In Eco, the A16 is limited to 7.5mph. On Boost the bike is limited to 12.5mph.

On the safety front, the A16 is fitted with a rear disc brake to give excellent stopping power with the slightest input from the rider.

The A16 features an easily-removable 18V, 5.2Ah lithium-ion battery and is suitable for children aged five and over.

Specification:

Motor: XF05H-2 Rear Hub Motor

Rated Power: 120W

Max Torque: 20Nm

Speed: 12kph at Eco and 20kph at Boost

Tyre: Front and Rear 16×2.00

Wheel: 5 Spoke Alloy

Seat Height: 455mm

Wheel Base: 700mm

Weight: 11.6kg

Frame: Aluminium TIG Welded

Fork: Steel

Battery: 18V 5.2Ah 94Wh lithium-ion battery

Dimension: 1200mmx520mmx600mm

Colour Options: Black, Blue, Red.

SRP: £399.00

Available now from Dualways.

Contact:

E:drew.m@dualways.com

T: 01623 708607

www.dualways.com

