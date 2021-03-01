Aprilia is joining the line-up at Dorset dealer Moto Corsa Motorcycles, offering riders in the South West an unrivalled choice of new European machines all under one roof.

Located in Gillingham, just off A303 near Shaftesbury, Moto Corsa Motorcycles will carry the full range of new Aprilia models at their Old Brewery showroom on Wyke Road, including the much anticipated RS 660 and range-topping RSV4 sportsbikes.

New riders in Dorset will also benefit from the franchise appointment, with a choice of A1-licence friendly machines, including the off-road style RX and SX 125s.

Demonstrators of key models will be available, with full parts and servicing support for Aprilia – including routine servicing and repairs, MOT, tyre-fitting and full rolling road diagnostics – provided at their Ashmore Service Centre.

Founded in 2004, Moto Corsa Motorcycles specialises in European marques, offering new machines from KTM, Moto Guzzi, MV Agusta and Royal Enfield, as well as a large range of quality used machines.

Customers also benefit from a comprehensively stocked clothing and accessories department, and the award-winning Café Corsa, serving freshly-prepared local produce on site during showroom opening hours.

For further info visit www.motocorsa.co.uk or call 01747 811 196.

