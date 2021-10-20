Comprehensive protection for the Aprilia RS 660

GBRacing is excited to announce the launch of a comprehensive range of engine protection for Aprilia’s middleweight super-twin, the stunning RS 660.

After several months of development and refinement to ensure each secondary cover’s impact and abrasion performance meets the usual GBRacing standards, the design team set about creating aesthetics to complement the Italian’s beautiful lines without compromising functionality and safety.

In addition to the usual alternator and clutch secondary covers, GBRacing’s engineers decided that due to the shape of the engine and vulnerability of certain fluid-containing parts, a water pump cover should be included to add even more protection to the parallel twin-cylinder engine.

With a commitment to protect riders and machines from oil spills, and to assist race stewards and track day operators to minimise stoppages and damage to the track surface, GBRacing is proud to have produced a competitively priced set of secondary engine covers for the Aprilia RS 660 with the same high-quality materials and level of attention to detail as those used by teams at the very highest level of competition.

Parts are available now for the Aprilia RS 660.

Pricing as below (inc UK VAT):

Alternator/generator cover: £93.10/ $124.13 / €93.87

Clutch cover: £90.36 / $120.48 / €91.11

Water pump cover: £73.87 / $98.50 / €74.49

Complete set of above: £244.46 / $325.95 / €246.50

More details can be found here: Aprilia RS 660

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here