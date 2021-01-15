New Aprilia Tuono V4 And Tuono V4 Factory

Two Versions: Tuono V4 Has Softer Ergonomics, Gains In Comfort And Is Proposed As An Ultra Fast Street Bike, Ready For Long Routes

Tuono V4 Factory Confirms Its Status As The Definitive Hypernaked, A Racing Instrument Perfectly Tuned To Dominate On The Track Too.

Aprilia Tuono V4 is the point of reference in the Hypernaked category in terms of effectiveness and feeling, whether in street sport riding or extreme track riding.

Tuono V4 now reaches never before seen performance and sophistication levels, thanks to Aprilia’s know-how gained over years of top-level competition and thanks to the experience of those who simply invented the Hypernaked category, starting from a superbike and creating one of the most adrenaline-charged bikes of any era, super fun on the road and unbeatable on the track.

The first big change for the new Tuono V4 family, on display for its global première online at APRILIA.COM, consists in the new and clear characterisation of the two models in the range.

Tuono V4 (available in the Tarmac Grey and Glacier White colour schemes) adopts the characteristics of a street sport bike which also looks at longer routes. The comfort provided by the raised handlebar and the more protective top fairing is new and improved. The passenger is no longer a barely-tolerated guest and now benefits from an ample and comfortable portion of saddle and lower footpegs. Tuono V4 turns its thoughts to new horizons to reach quickly, so the available accessories include a pair of dedicated, asymmetrical panniers.

Tuono V4 Factory (in the Aprilia Black colour scheme) in its nature as an adrenaline producing machine confirms those strong sensations and pure, unadulterated fun. It is dedicated to an extremely demanding public and boasts exclusive components that include the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system as standard equipment.

The style of the Tuono V4 is entirely new and inspired by the one introduced by RS 660, from which it inherits the innovative concept of the double fairing, featuring the aerodynamic appendix function.

As in the tradition of the Tuono V4, the design is characterised by reduced surfaces and the typical top fairing that houses the new triple LED headlight unit with DRL lights featuring the “bending lights” function. Being closely derived from the RSV4, the Tuono V4 also benefits from the new and refined ergonomics of the Aprilia superbike that provides more space for a better on-board fit for the rider, thanks to the new shape of the fuel tank and tail fairing.

The electrical controls are more functional and intuitive, and the new colour TFT instrumentation is larger and more complete. Thanks to the more powerful calculating power of the new Marelli 11MP ECU and the new, six-axis inertial platform, electronic management using the full Ride-by-Wire throttle has improved and the APRC operating logic has also been refined.

The exclusive Aprilia electronic controls suite, which has always been the best in the world in terms of effectiveness and technical sophistication, is now even more enhanced with the introduction of the adjustable engine brake control. There are now six Riding Modes, three for the track (including two customisable) and three for the road (including one customisable): the rider just needs to choose the Riding Mode that best interprets his or her riding needs to automatically obtain the best settings in terms of Traction Control, Wheelie Control, engine brake, ABS and the other managed parameters.

The chassis architecture, already recognised as the point of reference in terms of effectiveness and feeling, evolves significantly thanks to the arrival of a new and lighter aluminium swingarm with lower reinforcement brace. The new swingarm therefore adopts a geometry that has already been seen on the Aprilia bikes that dominated World SBK, then developed for MotoGP. The new component is designed to lower the masses and increase the stability of the rear end in acceleration.

The Tuono V4 is still the only sport naked powered by a 65° V4 engine with unique characteristics. The 1,077 cc V4 from Veneto remains unchanged in terms of its already outstanding performance. Its 175 HP and 121 Nm of torque mean that it dominates the Hypernaked category, even when faced with competitors with more pure power, thanks to the extraordinary balance that the exuberant V4 creates with a chassis architecture and electronics package that have been perfectly tuned like no other vehicle in this category. Even with the Euro 5 emissions approval and a new exhaust system, the sound and character that the public and critics love so much about the V4 are confirmed.

