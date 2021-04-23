New – Arai Rapide Overland Olive

Exclusive to the UK, the Rapide recalls the simple yet aggressive styling of naked motorcycles from the 1980s, with modern Arai performance.

The smooth shell gives a distinctive, retro-modern style, using a strong, multi-layer laminate construction that is, as with all Arai helmets, hand built by master craftsmen in Japan.

Using a VAS-VC shield system, which has mechanical retro look, allows the visor mount to be lower contributing to a smoother, rounder shell.

Finally, the Rapide uses Arai’s multi-channel ventilation system where air is drawn through the chin and brow vents and into the liner providing cooling for the rider.

Taking inspiration from military uniforms, the Overland Olive features a smart matte finish and clean lines.

Solid Colour SRP: £449.99

