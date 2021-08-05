New Arai Rx-7v Nicky Reset

Arai announces new Nicky RESET RX-7V helmet!

Arai is proud to present the new Nicky Reset graphic on the Arai RX-7V. This stunning design is the very special graphic worn by Nicky during MotoGP testing, becoming an iconic design after those appearances and requested by fans ever since.

Now, this amazing design will be available to the public.

The RX-7V has long been renowned as one of the most advanced, highest quality helmets available anywhere in the world. It represents the culmination of Arai’s vast experience in helmet design and unwavering focus on rider protection. And with features like the ingenious VAS shield mechanism, dramatically improved airflow and ventilation, and an odour resistant liner, the RX-7V has certainly earned its place as Arai’s flagship model.

A Statement from the Hayden Family:

Sometime after Nicky’s passing, the family collectively agreed that we wanted to keep his memory and legacy alive to honour all that he had achieved and all the lives he had touched in such a short period of time.

One of the most recognized things we thought that can be immediately connected to Nicky was his helmet replicas. Over the years Nicky had dozens of designs that fans around the world chose to wear while riding as a sign of loyalty and respect for him.

It is for those fans that we chose to work with Arai to continue producing Nicky’s replicas.If it weren’t for the fans and their continued loyalty and desire for new Nicky’s designs, we wouldn’t continue. But the fans continue to ask for Nicky replicas, so we feel compelled to make them available.

Since his passing, we have produced replicas Nicky wore in the heat of competition, and even brought back one of his all-time fan favourites – the Nicky Laguna. Now we find ourselves with a demand for a fan favourite that Nicky did wear, but was never offered as a replica.

The Reset was a special one-off design that Nicky wore during off-season MotoGP testing, symbolizing his return to a familiar ride and visualized his need to reset himself for that challenge.

At that time there was talk about making the Reset a replica, but for one reason or another, it just never happened.

Now, as demand for a new design started to build, we worked with Arai to review fan feedback and found quite a bit for the Reset design. Then considering the current world situation, we thought the idea of the Reset was perfect timing.

Therefore, the Hayden Family and Arai will again honour Nicky’s memory and keep his legacy alive with this latest Nicky Reset replica.

We wish to thank all the fans who asked for this design and wear it proudly, keeping Nicky’s memory alive.

The Nicky Reset RX-7V helmet will be available through your favourite Arai dealer in October 2021.

