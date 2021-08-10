New Bluetooth Flip-front Helmet From Sena

New from Sena, the Outrush R is a fully Bluetooth® 5.0-integrated flip-front motorcycle helmet, made for complete wireless connectivity on the move, without the need to fit cables, microphones, speakers or intercom units.

Mating Sena’s latest mobile communications technology with a premium, dual homologated modular helmet, the Outrush R allows the wearer to pair with a smartphone to hear turn-by-turn GPS directions, listen to music or FM radio, take phone calls and chat with up to four other riders.

At a glance

Flip-front helmet with retractable sun visor

Integrated speakers & microphone

2-Way HD Intercom (rider-to-passenger or bike-to-bike)

4-Way Bluetooth bike-to bike Intercom

Smartphone connectivity

Three-button control located on the left side

Bluetooth® 5.0

ECE rated, Dual Homologated P/J approved for use open-face or full-face

Speedy pairing with Smart Intercom Pairing, using QR codes and the Sena Utility App

Bluetooth 5.0

Powered by Bluetooth® 5.0, the Outrush R can link up with one other Sena Bluetooth® device for full High Definition intercom, or up to four for quick and easy communication on group rides – with a range up to half a mile (900-metres) and a talk time of up to 12 hours.

Advanced Noise Control filters cut out road and wind noise, so conversations, turn-by-turn navigation instructions, and music are crystal clear.

Meanwhile Audio Multitasking allows you to have an intercom conversation while simultaneously listening to music, FM radio, or GPS directions. The overlaid audio is played in the background and will return to normal volume once the conversation is finished.

A charge time of just 2.5 hours means the user can stay connected on longer tours with minimal fuss – no more being left out of the loop.

Set-up couldn’t be easier, as the Outrush R is fully compatible with the Sena Headset App – available free for download on both iPhone and Android – which allows the user to change feature settings, access the device Quick Start Guide and more.

The Sena App also features Smart Intercom Pairing for quick and easy connections: simply scan the QR code on the other rider’s Utility App – no button pressing sequences or beeps to listen for.

Dual homologated flip-front

The helmet itself has a light yet tough ABS shell and multi-density EPS liner for first class protection. It’s fully ECE certified and dual P/J homologated, so it is legal to ride with the chin bar up or down.

Air intakes at the chin and forehead, along with a rear exhaust port, keep the wearer cool. The lining is removable and washable for season-long freshness.

A quick release, fog-resistant visor gives a clear view of the road ahead and a drop-down sun visor shields the eyes from glare.

Topping off the spec are a fully Reinforced Chin Strap and Steel Quick Release Buckle.

The Outrush R helmet is available in Matte Black and Glossy White, in sizes S-XXL and is priced at £249.99. It comes with all of the tech pre-installed and is ready to use straight out of the box.

For full specifications and to find your nearest retailer, visit www.sena.com

