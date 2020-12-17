New carbon full-face helmet from LS2

All-new for 2021, the ultra light, full-carbon FF805 Thunder is LS2’s most technically advanced helmet yet, offering discerning riders the latest race technology and first class safety, with comfort and practicality for the road.

All-new shell design

The Thunder’s 100% carbon fibre shell offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet is ultralight – weighing just 1400 grams. Designed and developed in LS2’s European HQ in Barcelona, it’s aerodynamically optimised to help keep the head stable at speed and comes in three outer sizes for the smallest, lightest possible helmet in each fitment range.

Optimised vision

Up front there’s a 3D optically correct visor, which sits in an ultra-wide aperture for maximum all-round vision. It features an ingenious quick release system, derived from LS2’s race helmets, for hassle free removal and fitting. It’s also ready to accept tear-offs, and comes with a Pinlock Anti-Fog System as standard.

Superior venting

Ventilation ports at the chin, forehead and crown; internal channeling through the EPS liner; and large exhaust ports at the rear, offer superior venting – keeping the wearer cool and comfortable when the temperature rises.

Each port is quick and easy to open/close,to tailor the airflow to suit the conditions.

First class comfort

As you’d expect, the Thunder’s comfort liner is breathable and hypoallergenic, as well as being removable and washable for year-round freshness. The shell is designed with a ‘long-oval’ shape to follow the natural contour of the head. Combined with Laser-Cut Foam inserts, it gives a snug and reassuring fit. A Chin Curtain also comes as standard, helping to reduce wind noise inside the Thunder.

Safety an absolute priority

Alongside the carbon fibre shell, Multi-Density EPS inside the Thunder helps cushion the head from impact. Should the worst happen, an Emergency Release System allows first responders to remove the cheek pads without disturbing the head and neck. Safe and secure fastening is provided by the reinforced chin strap and proven D-Ring fastener. Naturally, the Thunder is Certified ECE 22.05 for road use.

The LS2 FF805 Thunder is available in a solid carbon option and eye-catching graphics too. Prices start from just £379.99 – incredibly competitive for a full carbon road helmet – and at £419.99 for graphics. For detailed specifications and to find your nearest stockist, visit www.ls2helmets.com

