Suzuki has released a fresh new colour option on its popular GSX-S750.

A clean and crisp new white version is enhanced with a vibrant, fluro yellow bellypan, while black GSX tank decals, headlight surround, and wheels help it maintain a compact, aggressive, streetfighter stance.

Powered by the engine from one of the most iconic sportsbikes of all time – the GSX-R750 – the GSX-S750 delivers smooth, linear power and features traction control, low RPM assist, and Suzuki’s easy start function.

It comes with an RRP of just £7,999 but is currently available with a £500 off, test ride incentive and a lower than usual rate of finance at 3.9% APR representative on either a three-year PCP deal or a three-year hire purchase agreement, meaning it can be owned for £89.00 per month with just a deposit of £961.11.

Find out more, here.

