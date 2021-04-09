The bestselling RT-Race Pro Air boots are now available in a modern black/grey/red colourway for 2021, with a new, eye-catching geometric design.

The RT-Race range is TCX’s flagship boots designed for the track. With a dynamic style, the RT-Race Pro Air boots are constructed from lightweight, wear-resistant perforated microfibre with an over-injected front panel. The internal lining is a combination of AIR TECH breathable, soft-touch mesh and double density foam for superior comfort around the ankle. The TCX Double Flex Control system – an independent PU ankle frame – improves front and rear flexibility and offers freedom of movement while riding.

Fully CE-approved, there are PU reinforcements in the most vulnerable areas of the foot such as the shinbone, ankle, toe and heel counter. The magnesium toe and rear sliders are interchangeable and highly resistant to wear, allowing for natural sliding across the tarmac in the event of a fall.

The RT-Race Pro Air features TCX’s Fasten Fit Control internal lacing system for a precise fit, plus a micro-adjustable, quick-release aluminium buckle designed to adapt perfectly to various calf shapes. The MICHELIN® ‘Burnout’ sole is inspired by the MICHELIN® Power Supersport Evo tyre and features a tread with differentiated grip zones, designed to guarantee superior grip on the footpeg and greater resistance to wear and tear.

Available in new black/grey/red, as well as black, and black/grey/fluo, in sizes EU 38-49 (UK 5-14), they are in dealers now with an RRP of £299.99.

