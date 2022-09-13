Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

New colour schemes are now available on Suzuki’s Hayabusa and both the SV650 and SV650X; legendary machines in the firm’s range for different reasons.

The third generation Hayabusa comes in a new, sleek, dark grey, offset by striking red accents. A revised white edition features bolder blue detailing, while an all-black variant provides the stealth option, save for the glinting chrome trim.

As well as updates to the iconic hyperbike, the original middleweight naked, the SV650, gets a trio of updated colourways for 2023.

Like the Hayabusa, an equally sleek grey and black model uses a stunning grey trellis frame, with a splash of colour from red wheels. Using a bronze frame and wheels are a dark blue model and a black version.

The SV650X will come in a new metallic silver for 2023.

All models are available in dealerships now, the Hayabusa with an RRP of £16,999, while the SV costs £6,999 and the SV650X £7,399.

The latest Hayabusa, launched last year, might adopt sharper styling but it remains unmistakably Hayabusa. Underneath the bodywork is a revised chassis and an updated version of the 1340cc inline four-cylinder that produces more cumulative power and torque than its predecessor. A comprehensive suite of electronics – the settings for which are displayed on a neat TFT dash nestled between analogue dials in homage to the original – includes multiple power modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, lean angle-sensitive ABS, hill hod, 10 modes of traction control, three modes of launch control, and cruise control.

The SV650, first launched in 1997, encapsulates affordable motorcycling, equally adept at commuting as it is Sunday blasts. It uses the proven 645cc V-twin, with a user-friendly nature for newer riders but packing enough of a punch to excite experienced motorcyclists.

Both bikes are included on Suzuki’s Buying Power campaign, available with 2.9% APR representative over three years, on both PCP or Hire Purchase and with no deposit required.

