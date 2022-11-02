New Colours For Honda’s Most Popular European Commuter Models For 2023

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Five of Honda’s wide range of fuel efficient and technologically advanced commuters receive new looks for 23YM, guaranteeing a new splash of colour in the towns and cities of Europe next year.

The SH ‘brand within a brand’ represents commuting royalty. Manufactured at Honda’s factory in Atessa, Italy, the SH125i, SH150i and range-topping SH350i provide riders stylish, fun and fuss-free transport as they continue to evolve to customers’ needs and desires.

For 23YM the SH350i will be available in three all new colours; Crescent Blue Metallic, Matt Lucent Silver Metallic, Matt Coal Black Metallic, which take their place alongside Matt Ruthenium Silver Metallic, Pearl Cool White and Black in the line-up.

The SH125i and SH150i also benefit from new colours, with Pearl Falcon Gray, Matt Pearl Cool White and Matt Pacific Blue joining the classic Nightstar Black. The two new sportier colour options, Coal Black and Hyper Red, both feature black wheels, different SH badge on the front fairing and large SH logo on the floor step side panel.

In 2021 the SH125i was Europe’s most popular commuter model with over 20,000 customers choosing Honda’s classic big-wheeled, flat-floor scooter. This year, the SH125i sits in second place in the European sales chart behind the PCX125, whose blend of agility, all day comfort, practical storage and enjoyable enhanced Smart Power Plus engine has made it a perennial favourite. Taking its place alongside the PCX125 in Honda’s line-up is the Vision 110, which continues to represent outstanding value for the European commuter with high build quality, LCD instruments and convenient Smart Key operation in a lightweight, agile package.

For 23YM, both the PCX125 and Vision 110 gain two contemporary new colours as Pearl Jupiter Gray and Matt Suit Blue Metallic join Pearl Jasmine White and Matt Galaxy Black Metallic in their respective line-ups.

