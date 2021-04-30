Suzuki has shown the colour options available on its 2021 V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050XT, with bikes arriving in dealerships now.

Launched last year, the range-topping V-Strom 1050XT – which comes complete with three selectable engine maps, traction control with three modes, lean angle-sensitive ABS with two modes, linked brakes with slope and load-dependent control and hill hold, plus cruise control – remains available in the popular orange and white, DR750-inspired livery, but for 2021 it is joined by a classy, steely grey with blue decals and blue and grey seat, completed by blue spoked wheels.

An updated yellow option also features, unashamedly influenced by the firm’s RM-Z motocross range, with a black tank and gold rims. Gold rims also feature on an otherwise all black version, bar subtle grey and gold decals.

The V-Strom 1050 – which uses the same 107PS V-twin engine and many of the same electronics features as the XT but swaps the spokes for cast aluminium wheels and loses the standard fit engine bars and hand guards to come in at £9,999 – is available in a bold red and black livery and a more subtle all black option.

The new-for-2021 colours on the V-Strom 1050XT also apply to the Tour edition, which adds black three piece aluminium luggage as standard with 112 litres of storage space. With an RRP of £12,799 it equates to a saving of £370 over the purchase of the individual items.

1 of 4

Visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/adventure to find out more.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

