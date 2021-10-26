New Colours For Yamaha’s Market Leading Scooters

Yamaha’s highly successful line-up of Sport Scooters and Urban Mobility vehicles continues to offer Europe’s riders one of the widest and most varied choices of 2- and 3-wheel models from 125cc through to 560cc.

Set against the many challenges brought about by the global pandemic, Yamaha’s Scooter sales have proved to be extremely strong, with the key models increasing their overall sales and taking a greater market share.

The NMAX 125 is far and away the best performer in its category, with a leading market share to date in 2021. This is a particularly competitive segment, and following the launch of the updated model in December 2020 the NMAX 125 has consistently outsold its closest rival by a considerable margin.

Yamaha’s dynamic XMAX 300/XMAX 300 Tech MAX Sport Scooter is an established name in the 300cc category, leading the market since its first appearance in 2017 – and is currently in close competition for market leadership with a strong market share from January to July 2021.

Best seller in 2020, the successful XMAX 125/XMAX 125 Tech Max is a pioneer among the most popular Sport Scooters in the 125cc category, and has recorded very strong sales right through summer 2021 – despite a late start to the sales season.

With its best-in-class weight and impressive autonomy, the Tricity 300 is Yamaha’s premium 3-wheel Urban Mobility model that has won a robust market share in the first half of 2021 despite pandemic-related production challenges. Considering the model is a relative newcomer to this very competitive segment, taking around 1-in-4 of all sales when competing against long-established models shows that the Tricity 300 offers the customer the right formula of performance, style and value.

Another Yamaha sales success can be seen with the recently updated D’elight. This lightest-in-class 125cc Urban Mobility model has recently doubled its sales volume, and this affordable and stylish scooter has taken an established position in its category to date in 2021.

2022 Yamaha Sport Scooters

XMAX 300 and XMAX 125

With dynamic bodywork inspired by the iconic TMAX, and economical EURO5 Blue Core engine designs – as well as a high specification that includes motorcycle type front forks, full LED lighting, Smart Key keyless ignition and storage for 2 full-face helmets – the XMAX 300 and XMAX 125 Sport Scooters offer Europe’s riders a class-leading package that focuses on performance, comfort and style.

And for those customers who want an even more impressive specification, Yamaha offers the exclusive XMAX 300 Tech MAX and XMAX 125 Tech MAX.

Every XMAX model has a new colour choice for 2022. The XMAX 300 and XMAX 125 will be available in a new Icon Blue colour, while the XMAX 300 & 125 Tech MAX models will be offered in a new Dark Petrol colour.

XMAX 300 Key Features

Powerful and economical EURO5 300cc Blue Core engine

Dynamic MAX family design with premium finish and TMAX DNA

Large storage for 2 full-face helmets

Disc brakes front and rear, ABS

Traction control system for a confident ride

Motorcycle type forks for high stability

Premium seat with independent rider’s backrest

Convenient Smart Key keyless ignition system

Dual LED front lights, LED taillight

High quality instrument panel

12V outlet in front panel

2022 Colours

Icon Blue – new

Sonic Grey

XMAX 300 Tech MAX Additional Key Features

Special dual seat with premium materials and stitching

Leather interior pads matching the seat

Aluminium footrests

Special interior finish

Sporty MAX-design with exclusive Tech MAX features

Exclusive colours

2022 Colours

Dark Petrol – new

Power Grey

XMAX 125 Key Features

Sporty and smooth EURO5 Blue Core engine

Start & stop system to cut back emissions and fuel consumption

Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system for strong acceleration

Compact MAX body design with relaxed riding position

Spacious illuminated storage for 2 full-face helmets

Disc brakes front and rear, ABS

Traction control system

Motorcycle type front forks with 110 mm travel

15-inch front wheel, 14-inch rear wheel

Full LED lighting

Smart Key keyless ignition

Spacious dual seat with separate rider’s backrest

Adjustable handlebars and 2-position screen

Stylish instruments with large LCD display

12V outlet in front left storage compartment

2022 Colours

Icon Blue – new

Sonic Grey

XMAX 125 Tech MAX Additional Key Features

Special dual seat with premium materials and stitching

Leather interior pads matching the seat

Aluminium footrests

Special interior finish

Sporty MAX-design with exclusive Tech MAX features

Exclusive colours

2022 Colours

Dark Petrol – new

Power Grey

XMAX models price and availability

Deliveries of all 2022 XMAX models to European Yamaha dealers will commence from November 2021. Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

2022 Yamaha Urban Mobility models

With a truly diverse offering that includes 2-wheel and 3-wheel models from 125cc through to 300cc, Yamaha’s Urban Mobility range caters for many different lifestyles and tastes. For 2022 this eclectic mix of models features the top-selling NMAX 125.

An increasing number of riders who appreciate traditional style with easy handling have been choosing the lightest-in-class D’elight – and the popularity of Yamaha’s Tricity 300 continues to grow as more commuters realise that this accessible and easy-to-ride 3-wheel model offers a genuine alternative for urban commuting.

For 2022 all Urban Mobility models will be available in one or more new colours with the exception of the D’elight, for which all colours are continued.

Tricity 300 Key Features

3-wheel Urban Mobility with Tricity DNA

B-licence in certain countries

Standing Assist System

Economical and powerful 300cc Blue Core EURO5 engine

Lightest in class, 239 kg wet weight

Large storage space for 2 full-face helmets or 1 helmet and an A4 briefcase

Large diameter 14-inch front and rear wheels

Best-in-class 267 mm front disc brakes with ABS

Traction control system

13-litre fuel tank increases the rider’s autonomy

Smart Key keyless ignition

LCD instruments

Power outlet in front panel

2022 Colours

Petrol Blue – new

Sand Grey – new

Gunmetal Grey – continued colour

NMAX 125 Key Features

Smooth and economical 125cc EURO5 Blue Core start & stop engine

7.1 litre fuel tank enables up to 300 km autonomy

CCU (Communication Control Unit) offers connectivity via MyRide app and Bluetooth

Smart Key keyless ignition

Premium style and high specification at an affordable price

230 mm diameter front and rear disc brakes with ABS

Traction control system

Sporty body design with integrated flashers

Twin LED headlights and LED taillight

Underseat storage space for one full-face helmet

LCD instruments

Power outlet and front pockets

2022 Colours

Milky White – new

Phantom Blue – continued colour with revised boomerang finish

Power Grey – continued colour

D’elight 125 Key Features

Economical 125cc Blue Core EURO5 start & stop engine

Only 101 kg wet weight – the lightest in its class

Stylish analogue speedometer with LCD display and warning lights

Large storage space for a full-face helmet

12-inch front wheel, 10-inch rear wheel for easy steering and agile handling

Front disc brake and rear drum brake

5.5-litre fuel tank

2021 Colours continued

Pearl White

Power Black

Lava Red

Urban Mobility models price and availability

Deliveries of 2022 Urban Mobility scooters to European Yamaha dealers vary per model, please see below for details. Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

MY22 Tricity 300 January 2022

MY22 NMAX 125 April 2022

MY21 D’elight 125 Already available

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Clothing

Yamaha has developed a range of packs and individual Genuine Accessories that enable Sport Scooter and Urban Mobility model owners to easily personalise their machine.

Customers can order the packs and accessories before collecting their new Yamaha, and have them fitted by their dealer. All of the items in the packs can also be purchased individually, and in addition to the pack items, the Genuine Accessory list includes luggage, screens, aprons, comfort seats and many other products.

Yamaha’s clothing line includes stylish T-shirts, jumpers, jackets, baseball caps, patches and more.

MyGarage app

The MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual Yamaha scooter with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home with their smart phone or laptop. The free App allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal model, and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new scooter.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Clothing or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu/gb

MyRide

Yamaha’s free MyRide app gives riders the chance to get more enjoyment and information out of every journey. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every route covered, and enables users to create their own story and add pictures which can be shared on social media. MyRide also allows users to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders. Exclusively on the NMAX 125, MyRide app is integrated with the scooter’s CCU Communication Control Unit to give connectivity.

