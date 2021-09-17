New Colours From Alpinestars

Andes V3 Drystar® jacket

New colours:

• DARK GREY/BLACK/BRIGHT RED

• BLACK/YELLOW/FLUO

Designed using Alpinestars’ exclusive Drystar® construction, the Andes V3 offers 100% waterproofing and high levels of breathability, even in difficult riding conditions.

Features:

• Tech-Air® 5 ready

• Advanced reinforced polyfabric textile

• Drystar® waterproof and breathable membrane

• High levels of airflow due to a newly developed direct ventilation system

• Removable elbow and shoulder protectors

• Reinforced polymer-printed texturing in elbow and lower arm areas

• Reflective details

