New Colours From Alpinestars

New Colours From AlpinestarsAndes V3 Drystar® jacket

New colours:
• DARK GREY/BLACK/BRIGHT RED
• BLACK/YELLOW/FLUO

Designed using Alpinestars’ exclusive Drystar® construction, the Andes V3 offers 100% waterproofing and high levels of breathability, even in difficult riding conditions.

Features:
• Tech-Air® 5 ready
• Advanced reinforced polyfabric textile
• Drystar® waterproof and breathable membrane
• High levels of airflow due to a newly developed direct ventilation system
• Removable elbow and shoulder protectors
• Reinforced polymer-printed texturing in elbow and lower arm areas
• Reflective details

