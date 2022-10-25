Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

With their brutal no-compromise styling, muscular chassis designs and thrilling torque-rich crossplane engine technology, it’s no surprise that Yamaha’s Hyper Naked models have established themselves as the best-selling models in their respective categories.

Inspired by the alternative biking culture characterized by the Dark Side of Japan philosophy, the MT range has achieved 10 years of continued success in the European market. With over 420.000 sold, these Yamaha Hyper Nakeds have created their very own subculture of MT riders who have been inspired by their raw appeal and the ability to deliver stunning real-world performance.

Delivering an impressive mix of super agile handling, outstanding acceleration and uncompromising attitude, the MT line up covers the whole segment from 125cc through to 1000cc, offering a seamless step-up for every rider of any age.

For 2023 this outstandingly successful range is reinforced with higher specification versions of the MT-07 and MT-125. The full lineup is completed with the iconic MT-09 & MT-09 SP and the remarkable MT-10 & MT-10 SP – the most powerful Yamaha Hyper Naked.

2023 MT-07:

New full-colour TFT meter with smartphone connectivity

Having been at the top of the sales charts for a decade, the MT-07 needs little introduction. Suffice to say that the original concept of a torque-rich engine combined with a compact and agile chassis finished off with muscular bodywork has remained fundamentally the same – showing that Yamaha’s designers got it right first time.

MT-07’s core values are much appreciated by Europe’s riders and with sales of over 160.000, this machine is one of the most successful Yamaha motorcycles of all time. Since the original model was introduced in 2014 it has evolved gradually to match the requirements of the market, but Yamaha has always been careful to ensure that the pure and undiluted design of this remarkable middleweight retains its essential character.

Dual theme 5-inch full-colour TFT meter

The 2023 MT-07 features a range of upgrades that enhance the package while remaining true to the basic concept that’s loved by so many riders. The most significant upgrade is the new 5-inch full-colour TFT display that provides a choice of two different screen themes. The Street Theme is a more modern looking layout with a bar-type tachometer at the top and digital speedo and gear selection readouts – while the Touring Theme has a more conventional circular analogue-style tachometer on the right of the screen and digital speedometer on the left.

Smartphone connectivity with MyRide app

By downloading Yamaha’s free MyRide app to their smartphone, riders can connect with the communication control unit on latest MT-07 via Bluetooth® and view incoming call, email and message notifications on the new TFT meter.

If set up accordingly, the system can also notify the rider of any technical issue that may be detected on the MT-07 and can transmit a notification via email to a motorcycle dealer or any other contact that has been designated by the rider.

MyRide app also offers many other useful functions including monitoring all key parameters of the bike, tracking the route taken, as well as recording the distance covered, acceleration, top speed, lean angle and much more. Data can be shared on social media, compared and discussed with other Yamaha Hyper Naked riders on some of the many internet forums and social media groups.

Pre-wired for easy quickshifter fitment

Yamaha’s comprehensive Genuine Accessories line includes numerous stylistic, comfort and performance products that the MT-07 rider can select to upgrade and personalize their machine. To facilitate the fitment of a quickshifter, the latest MT-07 is prewired with the necessary electronics, making it quick and easy to benefit from the thrilling acceleration and seamless gear changes offered by this new Yamaha Genuine Accessory.

Range of detail changes

Other detail changes for 2023 include a painted ABS front fender as well as revised right-side handlebar switches to accommodate the new TFT meter.

2023 MT-07: New features

5-inch full-colour TFT meter

Selectable Street or Touring screen displays

Smartphone connectivity with MyRide app

Supplied ready for quickshifter fitment

Colours

2023 MT-07 will continue to be available in Cyan Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black.

Price and availability

Deliveries and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha press officer for full information.

2023 MT-125: New 5-inch connected full-colour TFT meter

With its forceful good looks, great value and Yamaha Hyper Naked family DNA, the MT-125 is one of the best-selling models in its class. Popular with a wide range of customers from A1 license holders through to more experienced riders looking for a characterful lightweight, the MT-125 is upgraded for 2023 with a new 5-inch full-colour TFT screen that gives smartphone connectivity.

The system is identical to the new design featured on the MT-07, however only one display theme is available – Street Theme. After Yamaha’s MyRide app is downloaded to the rider’s smartphone and linked to the MT-125’s communication control unit, riders can view incoming call, email and message notifications on the full colour screen.

If set up accordingly, the system can also notify the rider of any technical issue that may be detected on the MT-125 and can transmit a notification via email to a motorcycle dealer or any other contact that has been designated by the rider.

As well as enabling smartphone connectivity, Yamaha’s free MyRide app also adds another dimension to every ride by recording a range of data on every journey. It enables the rider to review routes taken as well as look at other information regarding the bike’s performance. It’s a great way to learn more about the way they use the bike and remember favourite roads and places they visit – and it’s great for sharing and comparing with like-minded MT riders on social media.

New traction control system

The MT-125 already has a comprehensive specification including a 125cc engine with torque-boosting Variable Valve Actuation, as well as an Assist and Slipper clutch, upside down forks and large diameter disc brakes. For 2023 the MT-125’s level of equipment is further refined with a new traction control system that gives the rider an even higher level of confidence and control.

2023 MT-125: New features

5-inch full-colour TFT meter

Smartphone connectivity with MyRide app

Traction control system

Colours

MT-125 will continue to be available in Cyan Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black.

Price and availability

Deliveries and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha press officer for full information.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha’s Genuine Accessories line includes a range of high quality parts for the Hyper Naked range, enabling owners to personalize their machine to match their lifestyle and individual priorities. With everything from top cases and billet levers through to Akrapovič performance exhausts and Öhlins rear shock absorbers, it’s easy to create a unique machine.

Customers can order the kits and accessories before collecting their new motorcycle and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All the items in the packs can also be purchased individually.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual Hyper Naked with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home through their smartphone or laptop. The free app allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal MT, and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new Hyper Naked.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

