New Dainese Rapida Lady Leather Jacket

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK



The Dainese Rapida Lady leather motorcycle jacket has been developed to strike the perfect balance between comfort and protection in a sports-orientated design with a nod to retro styling and Dainese’s history.

Constructed in soft, yet abrasion resistant materials, the Rapida uses the latest technologies to enhance durability, antibacterial and anti-odour properties and wash resistance. There are EN 1621.1-certified Pro-Armor internal protectors on the shoulders and elbows, the armour has ventilation over 40% of the surface area deriving from their fractal-inspired structure, resulting in a comfortable and non-intrusive feel. There are also external interchangeable aluminium plates designed to facilitate sliding in case of a fall and avoid dangerous rolling on tarmac.

Equipped with a rear pocket to insert a back protector, two side air vents and Velcro on the sides to adjust the fit, the Rapida Lady women’s motorcycle jacket boasts technical details such as S1 stretch fabric inserts on the hips and inner arms to offer lightness and maximum flexibility in movement. The stretch fabric band on the chest also provides a comfortable fit that adapts to the shape of the female body.

There are two external pockets, one inner pocket and the ability to connect the jacket to compatible trousers.

Available in sizes UK 6-20, in two colour options – Black-Iris/White/Tibetan Platinum and Black-Matt/Black-Matt/White – the Rapida Lady has an RRP of £449.95.

For more Dainese news check out our dedicated page Dainese News

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security