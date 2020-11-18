New Ducati Supersport 950, Panigale V4 Sp And Ducati Tk-01rr

Ducati World Première episode 3: new SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and Ducati TK-01RR presented.

Ducati continues to unveil its new 2021 models to the world with the Ducati World Première web series.

From the world of electric mountain bikes, passing through the SuperSport, up to the Panigale V4, Ducati illustrates the concepts of sportiness and performance that distinguish it in the third episode.

The world of racing competition has always been a source of inspiration for Ducati, performance is in fact in the company’s DNA in all forms. The SuperSport 950 is the right bike to bring sporty riding into everyday life, without having to compromise, especially in terms of comfort. For 2021 the model has been revised in design, enriched with electronic equipment and gear, as well as becoming compliant with the Euro 5 anti-pollution legislation.

The aesthetic link between SuperSport 950 and Panigale V4 is now even stronger. The front view is defined by the new full-LED headlight supported by two fins and flanked by two air intakes that widen the view. The DRL clearly recalls the sharp luminous signature of the Panigale V4 and is made thanks to a refined opal that diffuses the light evenly.

The fairings have been redesigned to accentuate the sportiness of the bike and the fluidity of the shapes. The air vents coming from the water radiator are inspired by the double extractor of the Panigale V4 models.

The genetic makeup of the SuperSport 950 is that of a true sports bike with single-sided swingarm, a trellis frame fixed to the engine that acts as a stressed element to reduce weight and bulk, ergonomics with raised handlebars for greater control even with the passenger, seat revised to maximize rider comfort through greater longitudinal usability, multi-adjustable suspension, three-spoke “Y” aluminium wheels and Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres, radial master cylinders for brake and clutch and high-performance Brembo braking system with double 320 mm disc for a dry weight of 184 kg.

Electronics is one of the areas most affected by the development of the new SuperSport 950, equipped with electronic controls based on information from Bosch’s 6-axis inertial platform, capable of instantly detecting roll, yaw and pitch angle of the motorcycle in the space. The electronic package consists of Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control and Electronic Shifting. The adjustment of the electronic settings, as well as the Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban) is done through the menu of the new 4.3” full-TFT display with graphics and interface inspired by that of the Panigale family.

The SuperSport 950 is available in red and, for those who want a more refined chassis, the S version is available in “Ducati Red” and “Arctic White Silk”. The SuperSport 950 S is equipped with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension and passenger seat cover. Both will be available in Ducati dealers from February 2021. The model is also available in a depowered version.

The Panigale V4 is the sporting Ducati par excellence derived directly from MotoGP and, like racing bikes, is constantly being innovated and improved from year to year. For 2021 the Panigale V4 and V4 S models become compliant with the Euro 5 homologation regulations for the countries that require them, while maintaining weight, maximum power and torque levels unchanged.

The electronic package that equips the Panigale V4 evolves and now includes the latest generation Ducati Traction Control which is even more predictive: DTC EVO 3 with a strategy derived from Ducati Corse.

The Riding Mode strategy is also new, specifically the Race Riding Mode has been split into two distinct mappings, allowing the rider to have two different configurations to define the best set-up based on the track and his riding style.

For 2021 Ducati is expanding the Panigale family by introducing the Panigale V4 SP version, which marks the return of the historic “SP” (Sport Production) acronym. The Panigale V4 SP is numbered, and the number is engraved on the machined steering head.

The Panigale V4 SP – 214 hp, 12.6 kgm of torque and a dry weight of 173 kg – has a dedicated livery and is equipped with all the technical features to enhance its qualities in track use. Many elements derive from the Superleggera V4: carbon rims, brake calipers and master cylinders, dry clutch and the same chain size (520).

The most important component for the improvement of the dynamic qualities are certainly the precious 5 split-spoke carbon rims, 1.4 kg lighter than the forged aluminium ones of the Panigale V4 S which reduce rolling inertia, making the bike significantly more agile and light in changes of direction.

The exclusive Brembo Stylema R ® front brake calipers ensure high braking power, as well as exceptional consistency of performance even during a long timed session without changes to the brake lever stroke. The calipers are activated by a Brembo MCS radial pump, which allows for rapid adjustment of the braking feeling to suit the rider’s needs.

The Desmosedici Stradale of the “SP” mounts a dry clutch, which allows it to be even more effective on the track when riding to the limit, and is coupled to a final drive with 520 chain, narrower and therefore lighter than the one fitted to the Panigale V4 S.

The Rizoma anodized aluminium footpegs mounted on the Panigale V4 SP are fully adjustable to adapt to the ergonomics of each rider and maximize ground clearance for use on the track. The bike is also equipped with a racing kit for track use that allows the removal of the rear-view mirrors, license plate holder and open clutch cover.

The livery of the Panigale V4 SP is inspired by the one used in the winter tests by the official MotoGP and Superbike teams, reworked by the Ducati Style Centre. The fuel tank is in exposed aluminium, the fairings are matt black enriched with fluorescent red details and carbon components, such as the front mudguard and wings.

The bike is equipped with a racing kit for track use. It includes machined from solid aluminium caps for the removal of the rear view mirrors, kit for the removal of the license plate holder, open clutch cover and includes the Ducati Data Analyzer + with GPS module.

The Panigale V4 and V4 S will be available in Ducati dealers starting from December, with the Panigale V4 SP from March 2021.

E-MTBs , like motorbikes, are able to convey great emotions deriving from the sense of escape, freedom and adrenaline. Ducati, which entered this world in 2019, introduces the new Ducati TK-01RR e-enduro and significant technical updates on the All Mountain Ducati MIG-S.

The Ducati MIG-S is an All Mountain capable of exploring any trail, ensuring excellent handling for the rider. For 2021 it adopts a new 630Wh Shimano battery which guarantees an increase in autonomy of about 26%. The MIG-S has also been revised in the geometry of the frame, with an elongated top tube and a vertical seat tube (74.7°), thus obtaining greater riding comfort, traction and control in the more technical passages.

The Ducati TK-01RR is completely new: an e-enduro with 630Wh Shimano battery that adopts the most modern technical solutions, with the aim of making every riding phase exciting and allowing the rider to experience off-road at its maximum expression, even on the most inaccessible routes. The new Shimano EP8 motor is pure performance, with a weight of 2.6 kg which makes it one of the lightest and most compact engines in the segment and a maximum torque of 85Nm with a maximum servo assistance ratio of 400%. Combined with the new Shimano E-tube Project App, the EP8 system allows advanced degrees of customization to adapt the character of the engine to your needs.

Everything in the TK-01RR is geared towards the most extreme e-enduro use, from the geometries to the high-end components such as the 12-speed transmission and Shimano XT brakes, the brand new 180 mm Öhlins RXF 38 fork and the Öhlins TTX shock absorber with 170 mm rear travel, fully adjustable. The TK-01RR is equipped with Pirelli Scorpion S tyres, developed specifically for e-MTBs.

The Ducati e-MTB range can already be ordered in Ducati dealers and on Ducati.com. Deliveries to customers will start from February 2021.

The next appointment with the fourth episode of the Ducati World Première is Wednesday 25 November at 7.00 pm on Ducati.com.

#DWP2021 #SuperSport950 #PanigaleV4SP #TK01RR #MIGS

