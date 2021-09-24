Duchinni’s new D977 full-face helmet is designed for riders on a budget who don’t want to compromise on style or substance.

Its aerodynamic outer shell is made from an ABS/fibre composite, with a sporty rear spoiler, and is ECE 22.05 certified for use on UK roads.

An active airflow system – with vents to the top and chin bar, advanced channelling through the EPS liner, and exhaust vents to the rear – keeps the wearer cool and comfortable.

The anti-scratch Pinlock-prepared visor has a double curvature, offering excellent peripheral vision, and a Pinlock is included as standard, to ensure a clear view of the road ahead.

Inside, the high-quality textile lining is completely removable and washable for season-long freshness, and a chin curtain is provided to help reduce wind noise inside the helmet.

A seatbelt-style quick-release buckle secures and releases the D977 in seconds.

The Duchinni D977 comes in sizes XS-2XL in Plain White and XS-XL in Matt Black, retailing for just £69.99. The graphic versions are £79.99 in Black/Gun (sizes XS-2XL) and Black/Red (XS-XL).

