LS2’s full-carbon FF805 Thunder is now available with FIM approval for racing at the highest level. It is currently being worn by riders such as John McPhee in Moto3 and Michael Rinaldi in WorldSBK, as well as Jack Kennedy (pictured) and many others in all classes of the BSB Championship.

Road and track

LS2 now offers riders two versions of the Thunder – one with full FIM certification for international racing, and a regular option, made to a similar specification, for road use. Both are ECE 22.05 approved and carry the ACU gold sticker for UK-based track events.

FIM homologation is obtained when specific high performance and quality standards are met by the manufacturer. The Thunder’s 100% carbon fibre shell offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet weighs just 1400 grams. The outer shell comes in three sizes, for a safe and snug fit across each fitment range. Should the worst happen, an Emergency Release System allows first responders to remove the cheek pads without disturbing the head and neck.

Optimised vision

The wide 3D optically-correct visor features an ingenious quick release system, designed to help it stay intact during a crash. It’s also ready to accept tear-offs, and comes with a Pinlock Anti-Fog System as standard.

Cool and comfortable

Ventilation ports at the chin, forehead and crown, internal channeling through the EPS liner and large exhaust ports at the rear, offer superior venting – keeping the wearer cool and comfortable when the temperature rises. The internal comfort liner is breathable and hypoallergenic, as well as being removable and washable, for year-round freshness.

Fully equipped

LS2 include plenty of useful accessories with the Thunder, supplying a helmet bag, helmet holdall, Pinlock, pack of tear-offs and helmet-support cushion with each one.

Prices for the LS2 FF805 Thunder start from just £379.99 for the solid carbon option; three eye-catching graphic designs sell for £419.99.

The Thunder FIM is produced in solid carbon for £499.99 and comes with a race pack that includes a dark visor, as well as other exclusive accessories.

