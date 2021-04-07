The V30 is a retro-style open-face helmet composed of an Advanced fiber glass Shell to provide a lightweight helmet, with superior fit and comfort using the advanced CAD technology.

This ¾ helmet features an integrated 3 position sun shield with anti-scratch coating that deploys easily to slide up or down.

To enhance the vintage feeling the V30 is fitted with leather and suede interior.

The Ear padding are removable and washable and speaker pockets are prepared for Bluetooth communication.

STANDARD ECE

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labeling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets

POLYCARBONATE SHELL

The Advanced Polycarbonate Shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort, using CAD technology.

SUN SHIELD: IS-10

Integrated Sun Visor: Improved peripheral vision and excellent sunlight blocking help to reduce eye strain. Anti-Fog and Anti-Scratch coated.

SILVERCOOL INTERIOR

Moisture-wicking interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric.

Removable Interior

Glasses grooves: Accommodates riders who wear eyeglasses and sunglasses.

V30 FEATURES

MICRO BUCKLE LEATHER AND SUEDE INTERIOR WITH RED STITCH.

Sizing information is provided by the manufacturer and does not guarantee a perfect fit. Please use the sizes shown as a guide only.

This Helmet is supplied with a Clear Visor as Standard.

