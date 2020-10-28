British manufacturer Skidmarx is pioneering the use of forged carbon composite for motorcycle bodywork in the UK.

Until now, most carbon fibre body panels have been made by laying up sheets of woven carbon in a mould and infusing them with resin.

Originally developed by Lamborghini and Callaway Golf Company, forged carbon composite parts are produced using a ‘paste’ of chopped fibres that are mixed with resin and then pressed into various forms. This gives it the distinctive ‘marbled’ appearance, unlike the uniform check pattern of regular carbon fibre.

Although not significantly lighter than traditional bodywork, forged carbon is up to five times stronger and has greater impact resistance, because the fibres are multi-directional.

Skidmarx is the first company to provide forged carbon as an option for parts in the UK, all of which are made to order in their Weymouth factory, using bike-specific moulds.

Huggers typically cost £194.95 inc VAT and front guards are £149.95. A huge range of makes and models are listed. The examples pictured fit the Suzuki GSX-R600 K6.

Track bodywork kits, including fairing, tank cover and seat unit, are being developed and should be available ready for the 2021 season.

Call 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

