Harley-Davidson® gives riders even more reasons to get on board.

There are now FOUR more reasons for Harley-Davidson® customers to make the move to a Revolution® Max model with complimentary two-year optimum extended warranty in addition to the H-D two-year warranty and roadside assistance.

All Harley-Davidson® Revolution® Max models – Pan America™ 1250, Pan America™ 1250 Special, Nightster® 975 and Sportster® S – purchased between 19th November and 31st December 2022, come with FOUR years unlimited mileage warranty* and FOUR years HARLEY | ASSIST™ Roadside Assistance*.

Take your riding to the next level

The REV M4X offer delivers maximum enjoyment, maximum peace of mind, maximum support and maximum budget control on your dream Harley-Davidson® motorcycle for the next four years. Whether cruising the city streets in style on a Nightster® or creating new adventures on a Pan America™, riders can rest assured that H-D has their backs.

Revolution® Max models take the Harley riding experience to the next level. This generation of water-cooled engines has kickstarted an exceptional range of performance cruisers by combining incredible power with contemporary technology, unrestrained styling, and responsive handling. Sportster S is powered by the 121-horsepower Revolution® Max 1250T engine that puts the rider in command of unrelenting, on-demand torque.

Get on board today

The same Revolution® Max 1250T is also at home in our award-winning range of Pan America™ 1250 adventure bikes, where 150 HP and healthy torque can be rider customised for all riding conditions. Last but by no means least, the new Nightster® 975 delivers style, versatility and big smiles in just the same way as every sub 1000cc Harley model before it.

See a local authorised Harley-Davidson® dealer for details on ordering a Harley-Davidson® Revolution® Max motorcycle.

*Subject to H-D Service Schedule terms & conditions.

