NEW from Oxford: Code 1.0 Boots

Code 1.0 Dry2Dry

The Code 1.0 features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable fixed membrane, an external TPU heel protector, accordion stretch zones and removable toe sliders.

Designed for sports touring riders, the Code 1.0 offers high levels of protection and comfort with the reassurance of a Dry2Dry™ waterproof membrane – ideal for long days spent on the road.

• CE certified level 2/2/2/2 (EN 13634):

– Height: CE level 2

– Abrasion resistance: CE level 2

– Impact cut: CE level 2

– Transverse rigidity: CE level 2

• TPU external ankle, heel and calf protection

• Removable toe sliders

• PU reinforced toe and heel counter

• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection

• PU ankle protectors

• Dry2DryTM waterproof and breathable fixed membrane

• 3D mesh lined for breathability

• Microfibre upper

• Rubber anti-slip motorcycle sole

• Gear shift pad

• Accordion stretch zones at the front and rear

• YKK zipper with hook and loop cover fastening system

Code 1.0 Mid Boots

The Code 1.0 Mid features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable fixed membrane, an external TPU heel protector, accordion stretch zones and

removable toe sliders.

Designed for waterproofing, wearability and high spec protection, the Code 1.0’s low-profile opening allows them to be worn comfortably under many styles of motorcycle trousers and jeans – great for touring and commuting alike.

• CE certified level 2/2/2/2 (EN 13634)

– Height: level 2

– Abrasion resistance: level 2

– Impact cut: level 2

– Transverse rigidity: level 2

• TPU external ankle, heel and calf protection

• Removable toe sliders

• PU reinforced toe and heel counter

• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection

• PU ankle protectors

• Dry2DryTM waterproof and breathable fixed membrane

• 3D mesh lined for breathability

• Microfibre upper

• Rubber anti-slip motorcycle sole

• Gear shift pad

• Accordion stretch zones at the front and rear YKK zipper with hook and

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/