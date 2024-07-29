Monday, July 29, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

NEW from Oxford: Code 1.0 Boots

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
1 min.read

New From Oxford: Code 1.0 BootsCode 1.0 Dry2Dry

The Code 1.0 features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable fixed membrane, an external TPU heel protector, accordion stretch zones and removable toe sliders.
Designed for sports touring riders, the Code 1.0 offers high levels of protection and comfort with the reassurance of a Dry2Dry™ waterproof membrane – ideal for long days spent on the road.

• CE certified level 2/2/2/2 (EN 13634):
– Height: CE level 2
– Abrasion resistance: CE level 2
– Impact cut: CE level 2
– Transverse rigidity: CE level 2
• TPU external ankle, heel and calf protection
• Removable toe sliders
• PU reinforced toe and heel counter
• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
• PU ankle protectors
• Dry2DryTM waterproof and breathable fixed membrane
• 3D mesh lined for breathability
• Microfibre upper
• Rubber anti-slip motorcycle sole
• Gear shift pad
• Accordion stretch zones at the front and rear
• YKK zipper with hook and loop cover fastening system

New From Oxford: Code 1.0 BootsCode 1.0 Mid Boots

The Code 1.0 Mid features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable fixed membrane, an external TPU heel protector, accordion stretch zones and
removable toe sliders.

Designed for waterproofing, wearability and high spec protection, the Code 1.0’s low-profile opening allows them to be worn comfortably under many styles of motorcycle trousers and jeans – great for touring and commuting alike.

• CE certified level 2/2/2/2 (EN 13634)
– Height: level 2
– Abrasion resistance: level 2
– Impact cut: level 2
– Transverse rigidity: level 2
• TPU external ankle, heel and calf protection
• Removable toe sliders
• PU reinforced toe and heel counter
• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
• PU ankle protectors
• Dry2DryTM waterproof and breathable fixed membrane
• 3D mesh lined for breathability
• Microfibre upper
• Rubber anti-slip motorcycle sole
• Gear shift pad
• Accordion stretch zones at the front and rear YKK zipper with hook and

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Vmoto unveils new fast-charging battery and expands lineup

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Vmoto unveils new fast-charging battery and expands lineup

Electric Motorcycles 0
Vmoto, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electric two-wheel...

Herlings & De Wolf Crowned As Lords Of Lommel At The MXGP Of Flanders

Latest News 0
The MXGP of Flanders ran in much hotter conditions...

Francesco Bagnaia Wins the Third Edition of the Lenovo Race of Champions

Latest News 0
Francesco Bagnaia dominated the third edition of the Lenovo...

Most Popular

Vmoto unveils new fast-charging battery and expands lineup

Electric Motorcycles 0
Vmoto, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electric two-wheel...

Herlings & De Wolf Crowned As Lords Of Lommel At The MXGP Of Flanders

Latest News 0
The MXGP of Flanders ran in much hotter conditions...

Francesco Bagnaia Wins the Third Edition of the Lenovo Race of Champions

Latest News 0
Francesco Bagnaia dominated the third edition of the Lenovo...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Vmoto Unveils New Fast-charging Battery And Expands Lineup

Vmoto unveils new fast-charging battery and expands lineup

Frank Duggan - 0