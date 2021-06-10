The HD Max chain lock is their best value protection and the most competitively priced Sold Secure Gold product available today.

12mm square link chain

14mm hardened steel shackle

Double locking mechanism

Replacement key service

Rotating key way cover

3 keys

FROM £74.99

LK307 – 12mm x 1.2m

LK308 – 12mm x 1.5m

LK309 – 12mm x 2.0m

PADLOCK

Tough double locking padlock with hardened steel shackle

Doubles as a disc lock

CHAIN

Made from hardened Cro-Mo steel, reinforced with titanium alloy

Long links reduce weight and increase portability

Zinc coated to prevent corrosion

PAIR WITH THE ANCHOR 14

LK405

