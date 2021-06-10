New From Oxford: Hd Max Chain LockThe HD Max chain lock is their best value protection and the most competitively priced Sold Secure Gold product available today.

  • 12mm square link chain
  • 14mm hardened steel shackle
  • Double locking mechanism
  • Replacement key service
  • Rotating key way cover
  • 3 keys

FROM £74.99

LK307 – 12mm x 1.2m

LK308 – 12mm x 1.5m

LK309 – 12mm x 2.0m

PADLOCK

  • Tough double locking padlock with hardened steel shackle
  • Doubles as a disc lock

CHAIN

  • Made from hardened Cro-Mo steel, reinforced with titanium alloy
  • Long links reduce weight and increase portability
  • Zinc coated to prevent corrosion

PAIR WITH THE ANCHOR 14

LK405

