The HD Max chain lock is their best value protection and the most competitively priced Sold Secure Gold product available today.
- 12mm square link chain
- 14mm hardened steel shackle
- Double locking mechanism
- Replacement key service
- Rotating key way cover
- 3 keys
FROM £74.99
LK307 – 12mm x 1.2m
LK308 – 12mm x 1.5m
LK309 – 12mm x 2.0m
PADLOCK
- Tough double locking padlock with hardened steel shackle
- Doubles as a disc lock
CHAIN
- Made from hardened Cro-Mo steel, reinforced with titanium alloy
- Long links reduce weight and increase portability
- Zinc coated to prevent corrosion
PAIR WITH THE ANCHOR 14
LK405
