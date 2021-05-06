Few helmets have made such a mark on the bike world as the Simpson Bandit. First launched in the late 1970s, the original Bandit was made in Texas by Bill Simpson and was actually a NASCAR helmet design that was technically illegal in Britain. It was a super-high quality lid, but since it was built for American car racing, it didn’t comply with UK motorcycle helmet rules.

Now riders can re-create their biking youth, with the latest Simpson bike helmet – the new Venom which is totally compliant with ECE 22-05 regulations, making them fully road legal to wear on a bike. That hasn’t affected their overall design though – the Simpson style is still clear to see.

Simpson has also updated the materials and build quality for 2018. The standard Venom boasts the very latest composite Maxx-3C shell material, with fully removable, washable lining, an advanced venting and hot-air exhaust system, inner sun visor, and a quick-release Pinlock Max Vision equipped visor. A Max vision insert is included in the box.

All the Simpsons are produced in three shell sizes, with fittings from XS to XXL

Technical Specification

•3 outside shells made of high-strength and lightweight shell construction in MAXX-3C

•Multi-Axis Tricomposite compound

•ACU Gold Standard

•small shell XS- M / large shell L-XL / extra-large shell XXL

•Ultra-wide viewport

•Pinlock 100% MaxVision prepared

•Visor with controlled antifog air flow

•Scratch resistant visor

•Visor with double locking system

•Inner sun visor

•Chin vent with inner open-close slider

•Hot air exhaust system

•Double D Ring

•Removable and washable inner lining

•Chin curtain

•Breath deflector

•Ready for easy installation of Bluetooth headsets

For more info – Venom Carbon

For more info – Venom Gun Metal

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

