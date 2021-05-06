New From Simpson: Venom Carbon & Gun MetalFew helmets have made such a mark on the bike world as the Simpson Bandit. First launched in the late 1970s, the original Bandit was made in Texas by Bill Simpson and was actually a NASCAR helmet design that was technically illegal in Britain. It was a super-high quality lid, but since it was built for American car racing, it didn’t comply with UK motorcycle helmet rules.

New From Simpson: Venom Carbon & Gun MetalNow riders can re-create their biking youth, with the latest Simpson bike helmet – the new Venom which is totally compliant with ECE 22-05 regulations, making them fully road legal to wear on a bike. That hasn’t affected their overall design though – the Simpson style is still clear to see.

Simpson has also updated the materials and build quality for 2018. The standard Venom boasts the very latest composite Maxx-3C shell material, with fully removable, washable lining, an advanced venting and hot-air exhaust system, inner sun visor, and a quick-release Pinlock Max Vision equipped visor. A Max vision insert is included in the box.

All the Simpsons are produced in three shell sizes, with fittings from XS to XXL

New From Simpson: Venom Carbon & Gun MetalTechnical Specification
•3 outside shells made of high-strength and lightweight shell construction in MAXX-3C
•Multi-Axis Tricomposite compound
•ACU Gold Standard
•small shell XS- M / large shell L-XL / extra-large shell XXL
•Ultra-wide viewport
•Pinlock 100% MaxVision prepared
•Visor with controlled antifog air flow
•Scratch resistant visor
•Visor with double locking system
•Inner sun visor
•Chin vent with inner open-close slider
•Hot air exhaust system
•Double D Ring
•Removable and washable inner lining
•Chin curtain
•Breath deflector
•Ready for easy installation of Bluetooth headsets

For more info – Venom Carbon

For more info – Venom Gun Metal

