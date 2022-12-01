Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Light and strong British-made adjustable triple clamps for KTM, Husky and Gas Gas 50cc and 65cc models.

Lighter than OEM equivalents, with built-in bar adjustment and available in a choice of anodised colour finishes, Talon Junior MX Triple Clamps give young dirt bike riders the same competitive edge as the grown-ups.

Each clamp is CNC-machined at Talon Engineering HQ in the UK, using aerospace-grade aluminium alloy for consistency and quality, just like the adult version.

Over 450 hours of R&D, FEA analysis and destructive testing has gone into the design, so the clamps are not only lighter than the original, but stiffness is also optimised for the specific model to deliver improved front-end feel and performance.

Bend-Line Support on the lower edge of the bottom clamp gives a smoother fit with the fork leg during impacts and hard riding, reducing stress on the tubes and the potential for damage.

Like Talon’s adult clamps, they also allow quick and easy adjustment of the handlebar offset, without removing the bars, thanks to the Mini-Lok mounting system.

Talon Junior Triple Clamps retail from £449.99 including VAT and come in Black, Orange (KTM), Red (Gas Gas) and Blue (Husqvarna) anodised finishes, with the option to upgrade to: Green, Silver, Pink, Purple, Magnesium, Titan and Gold for riders looking for something really special.

They come in versions for 1 1/8″ and 7/8″ handlebars, and are available for the KTM SX50 and SX65, Husqvarna TC50 and TC65, and the Gas Gas MC50 and MC65

.

Visit talon-eng.co.uk for full specification.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security