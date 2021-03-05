New K-tech Product Releases For Kawasaki Z H2

New Product Release – 25IDS Front Fork Cartridge & DDS PRO Shock Absorber – Kawasaki Z H2.

Front Fork Cartridge 25IDS

K-Tech 25IDS (25mm Independent Damping System) front fork cartridges are a complete replacement damping system designed to fit into original equipment front forks that do not allow for external compression adjustment. The 25IDS cartridges are designed and manufactured in house to the same standard as all performance products using the highest grade aluminium. This is hard anodised to improve performance and service internals. The 25IDS cartridges have independent compression and rebound damping adjustment and spring preload.

30 clicks independant compression adjustment 30 clicks independant rebound adjustment 18mm preload adjustment Increased stroke over original equipment Aircraft grade aluminium parts Hard anodised and super finished components Wide range of spring rates available



The 25IDS cartridges are only available through K-Tech authorised dealers who have been trained to install these products, there are specialist tools and techniques required to guarantee performance and safety of this product.

Note: These cartridges are not supplied with springs, use 36-260- Series Springs, these must be ordered separately.

Part Number: 130-020-150-025

RRP: £839.94

Excl Tax: £699.95

Shock Absorber DDS PRO

The K-Tech DDS “Pro” rear shock has been designed for use at the highest level of racing and developed in major championships around the world. Like all other K-Tech products it has been designed and manufactured in the UK using the latest design software and highest grade materials. As you would expect from a high quality racing product, the DDS “Pro” features compression and rebound damping adjustment, length adjustment, and hydraulic spring preload adjustment. It also features our unique ByPass Valve adjuster which controls both compression and rebound damping adjustment to assist with chassis control at very low velocity shock movement to enhance tyre feel and grip. The DDS system uses a small piston rod which keeps the system more stable over a wider temperature range due to its small displacement. Damping is controlled by a 32mm piston which allows the use of larger shims for improved feel.

5 way adjustable

32 clicks compression adjustment

32 clicks rebound adjustment

16 clicks BPV adjustment

Hydraulic spring preload adjustment

Length adjustment

CNC machined components

DDS technology

Potentiometer mounting points

Wide range of spring rates available

Used at the highest levels of racing including British Superbike and Isle of Man TT

Part Number: 255-020-150-025

RRP: £1,194.00

Excl Tax: £995.00

For more information on K-tech Suspension products visit ktechsuspension.com





