Fowlers of Bristol are opening a brand new Kawasaki showroom on Saturday 7th May, celebrating with a day of demo rides, free goody bags, live music and food. Official Kawasaki World Superbike racer Alex Lowes will be cutting the ribbon at 11:00 and staying for an interview and signings.

Offering riders across the South West first-class sales, service, spares and more, the purpose-built Kawasaki centre is located next door to Fowlers’ existing premises, their home for the past 40 years, handily located near Bristol Temple Meads railway station on the Bath Road.

Measuring 243sqm (2616sqf), the showroom is the size of two Olympic swimming pools and will display the latest crop of Kawasaki models – including the retro Z650 RS, the Ninja H2 SX SE sports tourer and the versatile dual-sport Versys range – with quality used bikes and official Kawasaki clothing and accessories too.

Kawasaki owners will also be able to take advantage of Fowlers’ fully-equipped workshop and state-of-the-art parts operation – the UK’s biggest supplier of genuine parts.

Hot drinks and a seating area are provided for visitors to relax in and for those in need of ‘refuelling’ hot and cold refreshments are available at Harry’s Café in the multi-franchise showrooms next door.

Kawasaki is already well-established at Fowlers, having joined the line-up in 2020, and runs alongside their unrivalled choice of biking brands – Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, Triumph, KTM, Husqvarna, Aprilia and Vespa, as well as the 100% electric brands Zero, Super Soco and Artisan Electric Scooters.

Find out more by calling Fowlers on 0117 977 0466 or visiting www.fowlers.co.uk

Fowlers was established in 1926 and has been trading at its current site since 1982. It’s conveniently located at 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR, on Bristol’s A38 inner ring road and within a 5-minute walk of Temple Meads mainline railway station.

