New Kawasaki Z900RS secondary engine protection

GBRacing secondary engine protection is now available for Kawasaki’s stunning retro-styled Z900RS, deservedly one of the most popular modern classics of recent years.

Loved for its 70s-inspired styling that echoes the lines and colours of the original 1972 classic, the Z900RS and SE models boast a premium finish not often seen on production bikes — giving all the more reason for GBRacing’s design team to come up with a suitably styled set of secondary engine covers.

GBRacing protection is the choice of the factory Kawasaki Racing Team in World Superbike, and these new products feature the same design objectives, materials, production process and commitment to quality as those used by the seven-times world championship-winning team.

GBRacing secondary covers remain as the only protective products to carry FIM product approval with each and every GBRacing component carefully created to meet the very strict requirements and standards.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES

Kawasaki Z900RS secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£91.72 / $122.29 / €95.54

Clutch cover

£100.66 / $134.21 / €104.85

Pulse cover

£74.27 / $99.02 / €77.36

Full cover set

£253.31 / $337.74 / €263.86

