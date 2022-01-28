New Keis Heated Puffer Jacket

The ultimate in winter luxury, Keis’ new J801 Heated Leisure Puffer Jacket insulates and heats for full-on comfort wherever you are – on your motorcycle, hiking in the hills, cycling, walking the dog or spectating at outdoor events.

Designed to be worn under a motorcycle jacket as a mid-layer, or as an outer garment for leisure pursuits, the luxurious high tech thermal puffer is filled with a generous layer of lightweight 3M Thinsulate™ featherless insulation, which traps body heat and allows moisture to escape.

Should the wearer start to feel the chill, just a flick of a switch and the latest Micro Carbon Fibre Technology provides instant warmth across the chest and back, to keep the body’s core toasty warm.

Three levels of warmth are available – set via the fully integrated power controller on the left side chest panel – with lighting to indicate the selected power setting: Low (green), Medium (amber), and High (red).

Power comes from a portable Keis 2600mAh battery, which sits in its own dedicated pocket. It’s capable of providing up to 6 hours of warmth. The jacket of course comes complete with a Keis portable battery charger, for topping up from any standard UK 240V three-pin outlet.

Built to last, the Keis Puffer Jacket is constructed from the highest quality materials and can be hand washed. Like all Keis garments, the heating elements are covered by a Lifetime Warranty, for complete peace of mind.

The Keis J801 Heated Leisure Puffer Jacket comes in sizes S-L (UK 36″-44″ chest), with a portable battery pack and charger, priced at £260 including VAT.

