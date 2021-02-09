Get those first wheels rolling with the new KTM Factory Replica Stacyc electric balance bikes.

The practicality and the versatility of electric power provides the perfect entry-level platform for the smallest of potential bikers. Kids can revel in the excitement of power-assisted speed and the raw instincts of motorcycling thanks to the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes.

Any future rider can discover the basics of bars, wheels, torque and balance. They can emulate their Red Bull KTM Factory Racing heroes before developing to rip a track with the KTM SX-E 5 – an innovative electric motocrosser that can ‘grow’ with a child.

The KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE is the ideal starter for youngsters, typically between 3 – 5 years of age. Featuring 12” wheels with pneumatic tires and a low 33 cm seat height, it allows riders to learn to push or coast with confidence before graduating to the 3-level powered mode. It weighs less than 8 kg, boasts an aluminum frame and BMX style forks.

The KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 16eDRIVE is the clear choice for slightly taller riders or those with more ‘miles’, perhaps for an age range of 4 – 8 years or a 45 – 61 inseam measurement. The bike has a high-output motor that is slightly more powerful than its smaller brother. It is fitted with larger 16” wheels and provides an increased 43 cm seat height.

Both models offer quick charging and roughly 30 – 60 minutes of run-time for an exceptional amount of fun, along with hours of hand-eye coordination and outdoor exercise. Kids can also appreciate the freedom and empowerment of a throttle. Light, portable, robust, intuitive and ‘race-styled’, both the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 16eDRIVE are essential appetizers ahead of the wide possibilities and competitive potential offered by the KTM SX-E 5.

KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

// Sturdy, lightweight aluminum frame -> easy for children to pick up and handle

// Three progressive power modes -> first experience of powered speed

// Safe, thermally protected 20V battery -> 30-60 mins run time and 45-60 mins charging time

// 33 cm and 43 cm seat heights -> age ranges from 3 to 8 // Steel, BMX-style forks, BMX-styled chain and freewheel

// Multi-functional throttle with ride mode display and battery level

// Race Replica aesthetic with tapered footrests and ergonomics

Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager Offroad: “The diversity of the whole KTM Offroad range is something we are very proud of and now with the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC DRIVEs we have an ideal first platform. It’s not only a cool and enjoyable product but one that carries pure strands of KTM’s READY TO RACE DNA. Importantly, the two models are also further superb examples of how we can use e-mobility effectively. Future generations or riders can make their first revs into biking thanks to the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC DRIVEs.”

KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes are available at authorised KTM dealers from February, 2021 onwards.

