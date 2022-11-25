Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A light, laminated textile riding jacket for every season

Light, comfortable, A-rated for safety and fully set up for four-season riding – with a thermal liner you can wear off the bike too – LS2’s new Titanium laminated textile jacket is the perfect partner for the commute and weekend ride-outs all year round.

Four season-ready

The Titanium’s outer shell is a 150D plain weave textile, with a laminated waterproof and breathable layer and bonded seams for maximum weather protection and to prevent waterlogging. This also makes it light and flexible.

A thermal inner jacket – which can be worn separately off the bike – insulates on colder days. Vents on each side and the back can be opened to allow a cooling airflow on warmer rides: these have double zip closure so can be adjusted to suit the conditions

CE rated protection

For peace of mind, the Titanium is A-rated to the new CE EN17092 standard for motorcycle clothing, and comes with CE Level 1 ‘soft bounce’ shoulder and elbow armour; there are two positions for the elbow protectors, for a safe and comfy fit.

There’s also an option to fit an LS2 851 CE Level 2 back protector (purchased separately).

Fine-tuned fit

It comes in specific men’s and ladies’ cuts across a large range of sizes for a close and comfy fit, and has plenty of adjustment at the neck, cuffs, and waist, plus snap adjusters on each sleeve.

As you’d expect, there are plenty of pockets inside and out, including two handy waterproof pockets at the front, one large waterproof pocket at the back that’s big enough to hold a spare neck warmer, waterproof over-trousers or other bulky items.

The Titanium jacket is available in Black/H-V Yellow, Blue/H-V Orange and Green/Blue/H-V Orange – all with reflective detailing; in men’s sizes S-5XL and women’s S-5XL. It retails at £199.99 including VAT.

Find your nearest stockist at www.ls2helmets.com

