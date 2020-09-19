If Friday’s two qualifying practice sessions are any indication, Cameron Beaubier might just have a fight on his hands over the course of the weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
And that fight looks like it’s going to come from Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African leading the first session on Friday morning and coming extremely close to doing the same in the second. However, it was Beaubier and his Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha YZF-R1 on top at the end of the day. Albeit barely. Oh, and did we mention his lap broke his own record from 2018?
When all was said and done on opening day at Barber, it was Beaubier clicking off the fastest lap of the day – his record setting 1:23.202 (the previous best was a 1:23.514 set in Superpole in 2018) in the second session. But that was just .416 of a second quicker than Scholtz, who had shown his speed by leading the first session on Friday.
“Barber has done an incredible job with resurfacing this place,” Beaubier said. “We were a bit nervous last year with the pavement having a shine to it, but it’s baby butt smooth and it’s an incredible track. I think the newness got worn off and it’s even better now. All in all, everything is good. Matty (Scholtz) is riding really well and going really fast. We are down in the 23s and we’d only get there with a Superpole tire in the past.”
M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Bobby Fong ended up third with his 1:24.690 a second off Scholtz’ best as the two Yamaha men have separated themselves from the pack. Fong was just .159 of a second clear of his teammate Toni Elias, the Spaniard in turn only .029 of a second faster than KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati’s Kyle Wyman.
Scheibe Racing BMW’s Josh Herrin was seventh fastest, over half a second faster than two-time Stock 1000 Champion Andrew Lee, the Superbike Unlimited/Franklin Armory Racing-backed Californian in his MotoAmerica Superbike debut. FLY Racing ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony and Superbike Underground’s Jeremy Coffey rounded out the top 10 on Friday afternoon.
Rocco Landers had a good day at Barber, the 15-year-old leading both the Liqui Moly Junior Cup and Twins Cup sessions. Ditto for Cameron Petersen, the Altus Motorsports Suzuki rider besting the Stock 1000 class on opening day.
HONOS Kawasaki’s Richie Escalante led the Superport class over his series rival Sean Dylan Kelly on the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki, setting up their normal battle in tomorrow’s Supersport race one.
Superbike Q2
- Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:23.202
- Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:23.618
- Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:24.690
- Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:24.849
- Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.878
- Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.121
- Josh Herrin (BMW) 1:25.296
- Andrew Lee (Kawasaki) 1:25.866
- David Anthony (Suzuki) 1:26.781
- Jeremy Coffee (BMW) 1:28.165
Liqui Moly Junior Cup Q1
- Rocco Landers (Kawasaki) 1:35.171
- Samuel Lochoff (Kawasaki) 1:35.554
- Dominic Doyle (Kawasaki) 1:36.404
- Benjamin Gloddy (Kawasaki) 1:37.265
- Isaiah Burleson (Kawasaki) 1:37.486
- David Kohlstaedt (Kawasaki) 1:38.000
- Jack Roach (Kawasaki) 1:38.083
- Max VanDenBrouck (Kawasaki) 1:38.118
- Maxmilliano Rocha (Kawasaki) 1:38.159
- Cody Wyman (Yamaha) 1:38.212
Supersport Q1
- Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 1:27.522
- Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:28.944
- Jason Aguilar (Yamaha) 1:28.303
- Xavier Zayat (Yamaha) 1:28.601
- Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:28.780
- Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 1:29.252
- Kevin Olmedo (Suzuki) 1:29.345
- Nate Minster (Yamaha) 1:29.635
- Nolan Lamkin (Yamaha) 1:29.847
- Jaret Nassaney (Suzuki) 1:29.965
Stock 1000 Q2
- Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:25.541
- Travis Wyman (BMW) 1:26.363
- Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 1:26.420
- Corey Alexander (Kawasaki) 1:26.464
- Michael Gilbert (Kawasaki) 1:26.690
- Ashton Yates (Honda) 1:28.110
- Christian Crosslin (Kawasaki) 1:28.154
- Joseph Giannotto (Kawasaki) 1:28.542
- Maxmilliano Gerardo (Kawasaki) 1:28.952
- Hunter Dunham (Yamaha) 1:29.404
Twins Cup
- Rocco Landers (Suzuki) 1:31.345
- Kaleb De Keyrel (Yamaha) 1:32.263
- Hayden Schultz (Yamaha) 1:32.568
- Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki) 1:33.348
- Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki) 1:33.443
- Cooper McDonald (Yamaha) 1:33.448
- Joseph Blasius (Suzuki) 1:33.827
- Daniel Adams (Suzuki) 1:34.035
- Chris Parrish (Yamaha) 1:34.606
- Jared Trees (Suzuki) 1:34.609