If Friday’s two qualifying practice sessions are any indication, Cameron Beaubier might just have a fight on his hands over the course of the weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

And that fight looks like it’s going to come from Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African leading the first session on Friday morning and coming extremely close to doing the same in the second. However, it was Beaubier and his Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha YZF-R1 on top at the end of the day. Albeit barely. Oh, and did we mention his lap broke his own record from 2018?

When all was said and done on opening day at Barber, it was Beaubier clicking off the fastest lap of the day – his record setting 1:23.202 (the previous best was a 1:23.514 set in Superpole in 2018) in the second session. But that was just .416 of a second quicker than Scholtz, who had shown his speed by leading the first session on Friday.

“Barber has done an incredible job with resurfacing this place,” Beaubier said. “We were a bit nervous last year with the pavement having a shine to it, but it’s baby butt smooth and it’s an incredible track. I think the newness got worn off and it’s even better now. All in all, everything is good. Matty (Scholtz) is riding really well and going really fast. We are down in the 23s and we’d only get there with a Superpole tire in the past.”

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Bobby Fong ended up third with his 1:24.690 a second off Scholtz’ best as the two Yamaha men have separated themselves from the pack. Fong was just .159 of a second clear of his teammate Toni Elias, the Spaniard in turn only .029 of a second faster than KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati’s Kyle Wyman.

Scheibe Racing BMW’s Josh Herrin was seventh fastest, over half a second faster than two-time Stock 1000 Champion Andrew Lee, the Superbike Unlimited/Franklin Armory Racing-backed Californian in his MotoAmerica Superbike debut. FLY Racing ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony and Superbike Underground’s Jeremy Coffey rounded out the top 10 on Friday afternoon.

Rocco Landers had a good day at Barber, the 15-year-old leading both the Liqui Moly Junior Cup and Twins Cup sessions. Ditto for Cameron Petersen, the Altus Motorsports Suzuki rider besting the Stock 1000 class on opening day.

HONOS Kawasaki’s Richie Escalante led the Superport class over his series rival Sean Dylan Kelly on the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki, setting up their normal battle in tomorrow’s Supersport race one.

Superbike Q2

Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:23.202 Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:23.618 Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:24.690 Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:24.849 Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.878 Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.121 Josh Herrin (BMW) 1:25.296 Andrew Lee (Kawasaki) 1:25.866 David Anthony (Suzuki) 1:26.781 Jeremy Coffee (BMW) 1:28.165

Liqui Moly Junior Cup Q1

Rocco Landers (Kawasaki) 1:35.171 Samuel Lochoff (Kawasaki) 1:35.554 Dominic Doyle (Kawasaki) 1:36.404 Benjamin Gloddy (Kawasaki) 1:37.265 Isaiah Burleson (Kawasaki) 1:37.486 David Kohlstaedt (Kawasaki) 1:38.000 Jack Roach (Kawasaki) 1:38.083 Max VanDenBrouck (Kawasaki) 1:38.118 Maxmilliano Rocha (Kawasaki) 1:38.159 Cody Wyman (Yamaha) 1:38.212

Supersport Q1

Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 1:27.522 Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:28.944 Jason Aguilar (Yamaha) 1:28.303 Xavier Zayat (Yamaha) 1:28.601 Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:28.780 Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 1:29.252 Kevin Olmedo (Suzuki) 1:29.345 Nate Minster (Yamaha) 1:29.635 Nolan Lamkin (Yamaha) 1:29.847 Jaret Nassaney (Suzuki) 1:29.965

Stock 1000 Q2

Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:25.541 Travis Wyman (BMW) 1:26.363 Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 1:26.420 Corey Alexander (Kawasaki) 1:26.464 Michael Gilbert (Kawasaki) 1:26.690 Ashton Yates (Honda) 1:28.110 Christian Crosslin (Kawasaki) 1:28.154 Joseph Giannotto (Kawasaki) 1:28.542 Maxmilliano Gerardo (Kawasaki) 1:28.952 Hunter Dunham (Yamaha) 1:29.404

Twins Cup

Rocco Landers (Suzuki) 1:31.345 Kaleb De Keyrel (Yamaha) 1:32.263 Hayden Schultz (Yamaha) 1:32.568 Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki) 1:33.348 Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki) 1:33.443 Cooper McDonald (Yamaha) 1:33.448 Joseph Blasius (Suzuki) 1:33.827 Daniel Adams (Suzuki) 1:34.035 Chris Parrish (Yamaha) 1:34.606 Jared Trees (Suzuki) 1:34.609