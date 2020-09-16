All good reasons to be unreasonable!

The manufacturing of a 100% exposed carbon shell is a technical feat made possible thanks to the remarkable know-how of our manufacture. This feat is here sublimated by a cage of carbon cells evocative of premium specifications of this limited edition.

One of the most prestigious materials that ensures optimal protection, the carbon is associated with the nobility of real leather to sublimate the inner lining for a great comfort. The singularity of the BOXXER CARBON CAGE is enhanced by the supplied as standard additional iridium silver visor, as well as its exclusive packaging, a foldable backpack cleverly combining style, practicality and small size.

At the risk of becoming commonplace, scarcity is a key part of any outstanding performance, that’s why the BOXXER CARBON CAGE will be commercialised only in a limited edition of 1000 units, all embroidered and numbered.

Available at our official retailers partners of this limited edition.

BOXXER CARBON CAGE technical specifications

> Double certification Jet & Full face

> Carbon fiber shell

> Lightweight of 1500g

> Comes standard with an additional iridium silver visor + a foldable backpack

> Automatic locking of the chinbar and unlocking with one hand

> Inner lining comfort made of real leather and of breathable and antibacterial technical fabric

> Fully removable, washable and adjustable Silent Lining comfort

> Perfect sealing with a patented silicon lip seal

> Active and passive defogging system

> Very wide field of vision

> Top and chinbar Venturi effect air vents

> Cheek pads suitable for use with glasses and ready for an intercom set

> Micrometric chinstrap buckle

> Supplied with a chin curtain

> Limited edition, embroidered and numbered: only 1000 units

Public price advised: €679

> Available in 4 sizes: 56(S) / 58(M) / 60(L) / 61(XL)

