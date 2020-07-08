Ducati completes the colour range of the Multistrada 950 S for the Model Year 2021 by introducing a new “GP White” livery, which adds to the classic Ducati Red colour.

The “GP White” livery takes its inspiration from the Ducati MotoGP graphics and is based on a colour scheme that alternates white and grey, maintaining the unmistakable Ducati touch in some red details, like in the frame and in the graphics on the alloy wheels. This new colouring was designed by the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer to add sportiness to the Multistrada 950 S, which makes elegance, fluidity and balance of lines its strengths.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 is the ideal motorcycle to experience the excitement of the journey every day, rediscovering well-known roads or venturing into new territories. Riding pleasure and versatility make it perfect for any type of use. The low weight, the 19″ front wheel and the reduced seat height (840 mm) ensure agility and ease of riding, while the advanced technological equipment guarantees maximum safety and comfort in all conditions, both for those who want to tackle long journeys, maybe as a couple and with luggage, and for those looking for an agile and fun bike to use every day.

On the occasion of the launch of the new livery, the Multistrada 950 S “GP White” was the protagonist of a true “Extraordinary Journey ” set among the unmistakable landscapes of the Motor Valley in Emilia-Romagna. For a motorcycle that makes every road a new world, this land is the ideal place to enjoy the beauty and uniqueness of the regional and Italian territory.

The Multistrada 950, in its S version, is equipped with the most innovative technology at the service of safety and riding pleasure: electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS), full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), 5” colour TFT display, Hands Free system, Cruise Control and backlit handlebar controls, as well as Bosch ABS Cornering, which increases the active safety of the vehicle. Starting from MY21, the entire Multistrada 950 range, powered by the Testastretta 11° engine (937 cc and 113 hp), will comply with Euro 5 standard in all countries where it is in force.

On all models of the Multistrada family, Ducati offers the exclusive “4Ever Multistrada” warranty, valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage. The warranty relies on the service offered by the entire network of dealers of the Bologna-based company, a competent and constantly trained team that treats every Ducati motorcycle with the same care with which it is designed and assembled in Borgo Panigale.

The Multistrada 950 S “GP White”, both in the alloy wheels and spoked wheels versions, will be available in Ducati dealers within July.